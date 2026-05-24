Paresh Rawal Exits 'Hera Pheri 3' Once More, Returns Signing Amount With 15% Interest: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Paresh Rawal reportedly exits 'Hera Pheri 3' again.

Payment clause dispute leads to actor returning signing amount.

Akshay Kumar previously hinted at film's ongoing production issues.

Future of the 'Hera Pheri 3' sequel remains uncertain.

The chaos around Hera Pheri 3 refuses to settle. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has reportedly walked out of the much-awaited comedy sequel for the second time, and this time, he has returned his signing amount along with 15 percent interest, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

Parts Ways With 'Hera Pheri 3' Over Payment Clause

The reason behind his exit, as per the report, is a payment clause in his term sheet. A source quoted by Bollywood Hungama revealed that Paresh Rawal's total fee for the film was Rs 15 crore. Of this, Rs 14.89 crore was to be paid exactly one month after the film's release. Paresh reportedly had reservations about this arrangement. With the shoot not expected to begin until next year and a likely release only in 2027, Paresh would have had to wait at least two years to receive the bulk of his payment. That clause, it appears, was the final sticking point.

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It is worth noting that there is no official confirmation from either the actor or the makers about his exit so far.

Akshay Kumar Already Hinted Trouble

This development is not entirely out of the blue. Akshay Kumar, in a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, had already indicated that the film was stuck. He said the film was not being made at the moment, adding that there were a lot of issues with it, though he was quick to clarify that the three of them were not at odds with each other.

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The report also mentions that the announcement teaser for Hera Pheri 3 was shot on the sets of Bhoot Bangla. With Paresh Rawal's reported exit, the future of the film hangs in the balance once again.