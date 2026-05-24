Sunil Pal has stated he will not appear on the show, sarcastically remarking that it's too big for him and he's a small artist.
Sunil Pal Mocks Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2, Says ‘Apne Mata Aur Pita Ke Saamne Ye Show Kare’: WATCH
Comedian Sunil Pal once again targeted Samay Raina and India’s Got Latent Season 2 with a sarcastic remark during a recent interaction.
- Sunil Pal sarcastically refused to join
- He joked about Samay Raina judging the show with parents.
- The controversy began after an explicit remark on the show.
- Pal had previously criticized the show and its comedians.
The ongoing tension between comedian Sunil Pal and ontent creator-comic Samay Raina appears far from over. Just when the controversy around India’s Got Latent seemed to be fading, Sunil reignited the debate with another sharp remark aimed at the show’s upcoming second season.
During a recent interaction, the comedian was asked whether he would consider appearing as a guest on India’s Got Latent Season 2. His response came wrapped in sarcasm and quickly grabbed attention online.
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Sunil Pal’s Sarcastic Remark On India’s Got Latent 2
Samay Raina was right in his interview that Sunil Pal is frustrated from inside. pic.twitter.com/kcRC1LXOE9— Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) May 23, 2026
Reacting to the question, Sunil dismissed the possibility of joining the show and took a subtle dig at its popularity.
He said, "Main to nahi jaunga kyunki itna bada show hai mere layak nahi hai. Main chota artist hoon." [I won’t go because it’s such a big show and not meant for someone like me. I’m a small artist.]
However, the comedian didn’t stop there. He went on to mock the judging format of the show while comparing it to The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Archana Puran Singh is a regular presence.
Sunil said, "Samay Raina ka jo show bana hai isme judge bana ke, jaise Kapil Sharma ke show mein Archana Puran Singh baithti hai, waise Samay Raina ke season mein, 2 hai na? waha do logon ko bithaye, apne mata ji ko, sagi maa ko aur sage pitaji ko bithaye. Aur unke saamne ye show kare." [For Samay Raina’s show, just like Archana Puran Singh sits as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, since there are two seats on Samay Raina’s show, he should make his own mother and father sit there. Let him perform the show in front of them.]
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How The Controversy Began
For those unfamiliar with the row, the friction between Sunil and Samay intensified after India’s Got Latent landed in controversy earlier this year. The show faced severe criticism following an explicit remark made by Ranveer Allahbadia during one of the episodes.
The incident triggered widespread outrage on social media, with reports claiming that multiple FIRs were filed. The backlash soon snowballed into a larger debate around comedy content and boundaries in digital entertainment.
At the time, Sunil openly criticised both the format of the show and the comedians associated with it, demanding strict action over the controversy.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Will Sunil Pal appear on India's Got Latent Season 2?
What was Sunil Pal's comment about the judging format of India's Got Latent?
Sunil Pal suggested that Samay Raina should have his own parents judge the show, comparing it to Archana Puran Singh's role on The Kapil Sharma Show.
How did the controversy between Sunil Pal and Samay Raina begin?
The friction intensified after India's Got Latent faced criticism for an explicit remark made by Ranveer Allahbadia, leading to Sunil Pal's public disapproval.