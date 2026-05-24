There is an online debate comparing Shakira's World Cup track 'Dai Dai' with Salman Khan's song 'You're My Love' from the film Partner due to perceived similarities.
Shakira's FIFA World Cup Song 'Dai Dai' Compared To Salman Khan's 'You'Re My Love'; Internet Divided Over Viral Claim
A social media post comparing Shakira’s World Cup song ‘Dai Dai’ with Salman Khan’s ‘You’re My Love’ from Partner has sparked debate online. Users are divided over whether the tunes sound similar.
- Social media users notice striking similarity between Shakira's new song and a Salman Khan track.
- A viral post comparing Shakira's 'Dai Dai' with 'You're My Love' sparks debate.
- Listeners are divided, with some hearing a resemblance and others dismissing it.
- No official claims of copying have been made by either party.
A fresh online debate has taken over social media after users began comparing Shakira's newly released World Cup track Dai Dai with Salman Khan's popular song You'Re My Love from the 2007 film Partner. The discussion started after a viral post showed what many listeners felt was a striking similarity between portions of the two tracks.
ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Roars Past Rs 117 Cr, Chand Mera Dil Picks Up Pace, Bhooth Bangla Continues Run On Saturday
Viral Comparison Triggers Debate
Folks, are my ears ringing, or is Shakira copying our Bhai's songs for World Cup ?? Please check and confirm my suspicions? pic.twitter.com/PHBbSikCEv— Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) May 23, 2026
The social media user who shared the comparison video questioned whether the similarity was merely coincidental or something more. Alongside the clip, the user wrote, “Folks, are my ears ringing, or is Shakira copying our Bhai's songs for World Cup ?? Please check and confirm my suspicions?”
Soon after the post surfaced, several users joined the debate, with many claiming that a section of Dai Dai sounded close to You’re My Love.
The Bollywood track appeared in Partner, starring Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif. Released in 2007, the song featured vocals and contributions from EARL D’SOUZA, Sajid Wajid, Suzanne D'Mello, Shweta Pandit, Shabbir Ahmed and Shaan.
Meanwhile, Dai Dai, released in 2026, is a collaboration between Shakira and Burna Boy.
ALSO READ: Rukmini Vasanth Files Cyber Complaint After AI-Generated Fake Bikini Photos Go Viral
Social Media Users Share Mixed Reactions
As the clip spread online, reactions poured in from users offering differing opinions on the similarity.
One user commented, “Considering that pritam created this, even bhai’s song is not the original. But does it matter as long as the song is fun to listen to?”
Another wrote, “It's all copied from On A Ragga Tip in the end”.
A third user felt the resemblance may not mean much, saying, “its a very common rhythm that you can find in many songs”.
Meanwhile, another reaction read, “It was a copy as well !”
Despite the growing online chatter, there has been no official statement or allegation suggesting that Dai Dai copied You’re My Love. At present, the discussion appears to be based entirely on social media speculation and listeners drawing their own comparisons between the two songs.
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current online debate about Shakira's new song?
Which Salman Khan song is being compared to Shakira's 'Dai Dai'?
The Salman Khan song being compared is 'You're My Love' from the 2007 Bollywood film Partner.
When were the songs 'Dai Dai' and 'You're My Love' released?
'Dai Dai' was released in 2026, while 'You're My Love' was released in 2007.
What are the reactions from social media users regarding the song comparison?
Social media users have mixed reactions, with some hearing similarities, others suggesting the rhythm is common, and some even pointing to earlier potential influences.