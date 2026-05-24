Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Social media users notice striking similarity between Shakira's new song and a Salman Khan track.

A viral post comparing Shakira's 'Dai Dai' with 'You're My Love' sparks debate.

Listeners are divided, with some hearing a resemblance and others dismissing it.

No official claims of copying have been made by either party.

A fresh online debate has taken over social media after users began comparing Shakira's newly released World Cup track Dai Dai with Salman Khan's popular song You'Re My Love from the 2007 film Partner. The discussion started after a viral post showed what many listeners felt was a striking similarity between portions of the two tracks.

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Viral Comparison Triggers Debate

Folks, are my ears ringing, or is Shakira copying our Bhai's songs for World Cup ?? Please check and confirm my suspicions? pic.twitter.com/PHBbSikCEv — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) May 23, 2026

The social media user who shared the comparison video questioned whether the similarity was merely coincidental or something more. Alongside the clip, the user wrote, “Folks, are my ears ringing, or is Shakira copying our Bhai's songs for World Cup ?? Please check and confirm my suspicions?”

Soon after the post surfaced, several users joined the debate, with many claiming that a section of Dai Dai sounded close to You’re My Love.

The Bollywood track appeared in Partner, starring Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta and Katrina Kaif. Released in 2007, the song featured vocals and contributions from EARL D’SOUZA, Sajid Wajid, Suzanne D'Mello, Shweta Pandit, Shabbir Ahmed and Shaan.

Meanwhile, Dai Dai, released in 2026, is a collaboration between Shakira and Burna Boy.

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Social Media Users Share Mixed Reactions

As the clip spread online, reactions poured in from users offering differing opinions on the similarity.

One user commented, “Considering that pritam created this, even bhai’s song is not the original. But does it matter as long as the song is fun to listen to?”

Another wrote, “It's all copied from On A Ragga Tip in the end”.

A third user felt the resemblance may not mean much, saying, “its a very common rhythm that you can find in many songs”.

Meanwhile, another reaction read, “It was a copy as well !”

Despite the growing online chatter, there has been no official statement or allegation suggesting that Dai Dai copied You’re My Love. At present, the discussion appears to be based entirely on social media speculation and listeners drawing their own comparisons between the two songs.