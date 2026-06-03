Delhi Hotel Fire: FIR Filed, Owner Identified, 10 Policemen Hurt. Here's What We Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deadly fire at Delhi B&B killed 21 people.

Police filed FIR, investigating hotel's ownership, safety.

The Deljhi Police has identified the hotel and registered an FIR under charges of culpable homicide after 21 people, including 17 foreigners died following a fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in a five-storey building in the south Delhi locality early Wednesday.

The restaurant in which the fire broke out has been identified as Hotel Flourish Stays. According to the Delhi police, the owner of the hotel has been identified as Lokesh Bajaj. Three partners are involved in the operation of the hotel. It is reported that these partners also own several other hotels and guest houses in Delhi.

The police and other investigative agencies are examining aspects related to the hotel's ownership, operations, and safety standards.

10 Delhi Cops Injured

Ten Delhi Police personnel were injured while carrying out rescue operations. According to officials, the injured policemen were among the first responders to reach the spot after the blaze broke out.

They sustained injuries while rescuing people trapped inside the building. The injured personnel include five constables and five head constables. All of them were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Police sources said the injured officers were initially classified in the "red zone" due to the nature of their injuries. However, all are now stable and remain under observation at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The injured personnel have been identified as Head Constables Kartar, Hargyan, Prem Chand, Jitendra and Dinesh, and Constables Raviranjan, Sandeep, Vikram, Deepak and Rampal.

What Max Hospital Said?

Max Hospital in Saket said 18 people were brought dead and 15 others were admitted to the intensive care unit.

In a statement, the hospital said, "Following a cylinder blast incident, 39 patients were received at the Emergency Department of Max Hospital, Saket Complex. Upon arrival, all patients underwent immediate clinical assessment and were managed by multidisciplinary teams in accordance with established emergency response protocols. The patients presented with asphyxiation and varying degrees of minor burn injuries and fractures."

"The hospital promptly activated its mass-casualty response protocols and mobilized all available clinical and support resources to ensure timely and comprehensive care for those affected. Our teams continue to provide round-the-clock medical attention to the patients under treatment."

What Happened?

The blaze erupted at Flourish Stay B&B in Hauz Rani early Wednesday morning, triggering a major emergency response.

Delhi Fire Services said it received a distress call and immediately dispatched multiple firefighting units, including two water tenders, two water bowsers, a quick-response vehicle and other emergency equipment.

A Delhi Fire Services official said three people were rescued from the basement of the Lemon Green Restaurant located within the building complex.

Several fire tenders reached the spot around 8:50 am and worked to bring the blaze under control. The rescued individuals were shifted to a hospital in CATS ambulances. Their condition was not immediately known.

PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire and announced financial assistance for the victims and their families.

The Prime Minister's Office said the next of kin of each deceased victim would receive an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), while those injured would be provided ₹50,000 each.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Reacts

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed sorrow over the tragedy and said authorities were closely monitoring the situation.

In a post on X, Gupta said teams from the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and CATS Ambulance Services were rushed to the scene immediately after the fire was reported.

She said the swift response by emergency personnel helped rescue and evacuate several occupants from the building.