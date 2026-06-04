Israel, Lebanon Agree Ceasefire Plan Amid Push For Wider Deal To End Iran Conflict

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israel, Lebanon agreed to ceasefire, halting Iran-backed Hezbollah attacks.

Lebanese army gains control in zones, excluding non-state actors.

Agreement followed Iran's Kuwait strikes and ongoing US operations.

Despite diplomatic progress, fighting continued with Hezbollah and Israeli strikes.

Israel and Lebanon have agreed to implement a ceasefire aimed at ending hostilities between the two sides, the Trump administration announced on Wednesday, raising hopes that a broader agreement could eventually help ease the wider US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The development came after Tehran, which had partly linked any agreement with Washington to an end to fighting between Israel and Lebanon, launched strikes on Kuwait earlier in the day. The attack damaged the country's airport and left dozens injured, while US forces carried out operations near the Strait of Hormuz.

The ceasefire understanding emerged from US-led talks in Washington, where Israeli and Lebanese representatives agreed on steps designed to reduce tensions along their volatile border.

Ceasefire Linked to End of Hezbollah Attacks

According to a joint statement issued after the negotiations, the ceasefire would require a "complete cessation" of attacks by the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

Israel and Lebanon, which do not maintain formal diplomatic relations, also agreed to establish "pilot zones" where the Lebanese armed forces would exercise exclusive authority over the territory, reported AFP.

Under the arrangement, the Lebanese military would assume control of those areas "to the exclusion of all non-state actors", signalling an effort to limit the influence of armed groups operating outside state control.

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More Talks Planned Later This Month

The joint statement said both sides would reconvene for further discussions during the week of June 22.

Those talks will focus on political and security issues, with the stated goal of reaching a broader and more comprehensive agreement.

Officials involved in the negotiations stressed that decisions regarding future relations between Israel and Lebanon should remain solely in the hands of the two sovereign governments.

Warning Against External Influence

"All countries reaffirmed that the future of the relationship between Israel and Lebanon must be decided by the two sovereign governments," the statement said.

The document also rejected attempts by any state or non-state actor to dictate Lebanon's future, in what appeared to be a reference to Iran and its ally Hezbollah.

The negotiations followed comments by US President Donald Trump in recent days, indicating that both sides had committed to reducing tensions and avoiding further escalation.

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Violence Continues Despite Diplomatic Progress

Despite the diplomatic breakthrough, fighting continued on the ground.

Hezbollah said it launched missile attacks targeting northern Israel on Wednesday, while Lebanese authorities reported that Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed at least nine people.

Among those killed were two paramedics, according to Lebanese officials, highlighting the fragile nature of the ceasefire effort even as negotiations continue.