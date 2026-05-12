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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Sunny Deol, Tara Sutaria And More Turn Heads With Stylish Airport Looks
From rugged casuals to elegant ethnic fits, Sunny Deol, Tara Sutaria and more Bollywood stars impressed with their stylish and travel-ready airport looks.
ABP Live Celeb Spotted
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Published at : 12 May 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Sunny Deol, Tara Sutaria And More Turn Heads With Stylish Airport Looks
Lifestyle
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Hema Malini, Ayushmann Khurrana And More Keep It Stylish In Breezy Fits
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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