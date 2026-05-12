Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleABP Live Celeb Spotted: Sunny Deol, Tara Sutaria And More Turn Heads With Stylish Airport Looks

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Sunny Deol, Tara Sutaria And More Turn Heads With Stylish Airport Looks

From rugged casuals to elegant ethnic fits, Sunny Deol, Tara Sutaria and more Bollywood stars impressed with their stylish and travel-ready airport looks.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 12 May 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
From rugged casuals to elegant ethnic fits, Sunny Deol, Tara Sutaria and more Bollywood stars impressed with their stylish and travel-ready airport looks.

ABP Live Celeb Spotted

1/5
Sunny Deol kept his airport look rugged yet effortlessly stylish in an olive-green utility shirt paired with classic dark denims. With grey sneakers, a black cap, and dark sunglasses, the actor perfectly balanced comfort with his signature macho charm.
Sunny Deol kept his airport look rugged yet effortlessly stylish in an olive-green utility shirt paired with classic dark denims. With grey sneakers, a black cap, and dark sunglasses, the actor perfectly balanced comfort with his signature macho charm.
2/5
Tamannaah Bhatia brought graceful ethnic vibes to the airport in a rich wine-colored kurta set teamed with a beautifully patterned dupatta. Keeping the styling simple with kolhapuri flats and soft makeup, she effortlessly turned heads with her elegant travel look.
Tamannaah Bhatia brought graceful ethnic vibes to the airport in a rich wine-colored kurta set teamed with a beautifully patterned dupatta. Keeping the styling simple with kolhapuri flats and soft makeup, she effortlessly turned heads with her elegant travel look.
Published at : 12 May 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bollywood Celebrities Bollywood Fashion ABP Live Celeb Spotted Celebrity Airport Looks

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
International Day Of Plant Health 2026: Smart Ways To Keep Your Indoor Plants Happy And Healthy
International Day Of Plant Health 2026: Smart Ways To Keep Your Indoor Plants Happy And Healthy
Lifestyle
New Covid-Like Virus In Thai Bats Show Ability To Infect Human Cells, Study Finds
New Covid-Like Virus In Thai Bats Show Ability To Infect Human Cells, Study Finds
Lifestyle
International Nurses Day 2026: How Florence Nightingale Changed Modern Healthcare? Know History And Significance
International Nurses Day 2026: How Florence Nightingale Changed Modern Healthcare? Know History And Significance
Lifestyle
Tamannaah Bhatia Attends 'Bhasma Aarti' At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Calls It A 'Profound' Experience: WATCH
Tamannaah Bhatia Attends 'Bhasma Aarti' At Mahakaleshwar Temple, Calls It A 'Profound' Experience: WATCH
Advertisement
ABP APP ABP APP

Videos

NEET Leak Crackdown: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused Rakesh From Dehradun Hideout
NEET Leak: Nashik-Haryana Link Exposed, Students Slam NTA After Exam Cancellation
NEET 2026 Leak Shock: Nashik-to-Haryana Paper Trail Sparks Nationwide Student Outrage
Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Network Spreads Across 4 States; CBI Takes Over Probe
NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Students Express Anguish, Demand Fair Re-Exam After Paper Leak

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget