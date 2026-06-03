'Cocktail 2 Is Not A Lesbian Romance': Makers Shut Down Viral Rumours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rumours about a lesbian love angle in Cocktail 2 emerged.

Makers, cast denied the speculation at the trailer launch event.

Producer Vijan confirmed no lesbian romance features in the film.

Director Adajania explained how the rumour started on set.

Cocktail 2 has been making headlines ever since its teaser were released. From its songs and the chemistry between the lead cast to its ongoing promotions, the much-anticipated sequel has generated curiosity amongst audiences. Along with the excitement surrounding the film, several rumours about its storyline have also been doing the rounds on social media.

One of the biggest speculations was that Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's characters share a lesbian love angle in the film. Many viewers arrived at this conclusion after noticing the unique chemistry between the two actresses in the trailer and promotional content. However, the makers have now put all such rumours to rest, clarifying that these are merely assumptions and have no truth to them.

No Lesbian Love Angle

The entire cast and crew of Cocktail 2 were present in Mumbai on Tuesday for the launch of the film's trailer. During the event, lead actors Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna openly addressed the ongoing speculation and denied the rumours.

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Producer Dinesh Vijan categorically stated that Cocktail 2 is not a lesbian romance. Director Homi Adajania also explained how the speculation first started and eventually turned into a widespread rumour.

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Cast And Makers React

When Rashmika was asked about the rumours surrounding her and Kriti's characters being romantically involved in the film, Kriti smiled and playfully suggested that the speculation seemed to be coming from one particular person. Looking towards Shahid Kapoor, she said, “I think the rumours are coming from one place only.” Rashmika was seen agreeing to Kriti's remark.

Responding in his signature witty style, Shahid said, “I didn’t say anything, guys. Why would I want it that way? I have nothing to do with that? Kaha se aa rahe hain rumours? (Where are these rumours coming from?)"

Director Homi Adajania also reacted to the discussion and revealed how the conversation had originally started on set.

He said, “This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting on the set. They definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought what if the story was about them and Shahid was the third wheel? And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that."

Producer Dinesh Vijan stepped in to officially clear the air.

He said, “So, guys, we were supposed to clear this up, so in the trailer, there are two love stories. Purana love aur naya love and ye Luv (Ranjan). Aur kuchh nahi hai kisi ka love nahi hai is picture mein. (There's old love, new love, and then there's this Luv (Ranjan). That's it. There isn't anyone else's love story in this film).”

With the makers now addressing the speculation directly, it appears that the rumours surrounding a lesbian love angle in Cocktail 2 can finally be put to rest ahead of the film's release.