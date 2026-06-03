Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner Lovkesh Bajaj Arrested After 21 People Killed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi hotel fire killed 21; co-owner Lovkesh Bajaj detained.

Hotel illegally operated 25 rooms, permitted only six.

Delhi Hotel Fire: Delhi Police have detained Lovkesh Bajaj, co-owner of Hotel Flourish Stays, where a massive fire broke out, claiming the lives of 21 people.

Delhi Police have formed multiple teams to trace the owner of the hotel where a devastating fire claimed at least 21 lives and have carried out raids across several parts of the national capital.

According to officials, the property was permitted to operate only six rooms under the bed-and-breakfast (B&B) scheme. However, investigators found that around 25 rooms had allegedly been constructed and were being run from the premises. A nearby establishment, Green Residency Hotel, located about 100 metres away, was also allegedly operating 28 rooms despite having permission for only six.

Preliminary findings by the Delhi Fire Services suggest that the blaze may have originated near a staircase on the ground floor, where combustible material had reportedly been stored. The fire is believed to have spread rapidly through the building from that point.

Officials cautioned that the exact cause of the fire and the nature of the material involved can only be determined after a detailed forensic examination.

Sources further alleged that all windows in the building had been sealed, severely restricting escape routes for occupants as the fire intensified. Firefighters also recovered LPG cylinders from the premises during rescue operations. However, initial assessments indicate that the blaze likely started from material stored near the staircase before engulfing the building.

A comprehensive probe, including forensic analysis, is underway to establish the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

Former Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg described the incident as "very unfortunate" and pointed to structural and civic challenges in the area. He said the locality is highly congested, making it difficult for fire tenders to access the site. He also cited the lack of nearby water sources, widespread encroachments, and the presence of buildings with only a single staircase as factors that hampered rescue efforts.

According to Garg, thick smoke spread rapidly through the structure, leaving occupants with little time to escape. He also questioned whether adequate fire safety measures were in place, noting that the property lacked the required clearances.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay said a detailed inquiry would be conducted and warned that anyone found responsible for violating norms would face immediate action. He added that other B&Bs, hotels and guest houses found flouting regulations would also be sealed.

Amid the ongoing investigation, distraught family members of victims voiced frustration over delays in receiving information about their loved ones. One relative alleged that authorities had provided little clarity about the identities and whereabouts of those affected.

The fire broke out at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar at around 8:48 am on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including several foreign nationals, while more than 40 others were rescued.