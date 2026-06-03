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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPeddi Director Reveals Ram Charan Trained For 4 Months With Aamir Khan's Dangal Coach

Peddi Director Reveals Ram Charan Trained For 4 Months With Aamir Khan's Dangal Coach

Ahead of Peddi's release, director Buchi Babu Sana revealed that Ram Charan underwent three to four months of wrestling training with the same coach who trained Aamir Khan for Dangal.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
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  • Telugu sports drama Peddi releases worldwide on June 4.

Telugu sports drama Peddi is currently trending as it gears up for its theatrical release. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, the film revolves around rural sports, identity and ambition. The movie stars Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Boman Irani and Divyenndu. Amid the growing buzz around the film, an interesting detail about Ram Charan's preparation for the role has now come to light.

Ram Charan underwent intensive wrestling training for nearly three to four months for the film. Interestingly, he was trained by the same coach who had previously worked with Aamir Khan for Dangal.

What Buchi Babu Sana Said

As per News18, during a media interaction, Buchi Babu Sana was asked about the special preparations required for the sports drama, which features three different sports - sprinting, wrestling and cricket.

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He said, “Cricket is a game that we all know. But we took special care in the matter of wrestling. We brought in the trainer who coached Aamir Khan in the movie Dangal. We also made wrestlers from Telangana part of the team. We gave special training to all the artists. Ram Charan took special training in wrestling for about three to four months for this movie."

The film is set for a worldwide release on June 4 and has generated significant excitement ever since its announcement. The recently released trailer has further heightened anticipation among fans, especially with Ram Charan portraying a character skilled in three different sports.

Cinematographer Rathnavelu Reacts

The shooting of Peddi was wrapped up on May 1 this year. Cinematographer Rathnavelu, who has handled the camera work for the film, was the first member of the team to announce the completion of the shoot.

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Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “It’s a wrap for Mega power star Ram Charan! Peddi -A Memorable journey. Working with #RC has been truly special. A powerhouse performer on screen and a wonderful friend off it. Grateful for the memories we’ve created together. Buchi Babu Sana, AR Rahman."

He also shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, saying, “Working with Ram Charan has been nothing short of inspiring - not just a phenomenal actor who brings fire and finesse to every frame, but also a genuinely warm and truly reliable friend off screen. On this last day of shoot with him, I carry back not just great visuals, but great memories. Here’s to the magic we created together -  and to many more journeys ahead."

About Peddi

Apart from its star-studded cast, Peddi also boasts a strong technical team. R Rathnavelu has handled the cinematography, Navin Nooli has taken charge of editing, while Avinash Kolla has designed the film's grand and detailed sets.

Adding to the excitement is the film's music, composed by AR Rahman. With a powerful cast, an acclaimed director and a celebrated technical crew, Peddi has emerged as one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What sports are featured in the movie Peddi?

The sports drama Peddi features three different sports: sprinting, wrestling, and cricket. Special care was taken in the matter of wrestling training for the artists.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Janhvi Kapoor AR Rahman Boman Irani Aamir Khan Divyenndu Ram CHaran Peddi Buchi Babu Sana
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