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ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Vir Das, Malaika Arora And Others Shine At The Red Carpet
An event in Mumbai turned into the style showcase, with celebrities and creators stepping out in looks that were anything but boring. The red carpet had something for everyone.
Vir Das, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed and other celebrities bring bold fashion moments to an event's red carpet in Mumbai.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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