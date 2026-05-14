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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesABP Live Celeb Spotted: Vir Das, Malaika Arora And Others Shine At The Red Carpet

ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Vir Das, Malaika Arora And Others Shine At The Red Carpet

An event in Mumbai turned into the style showcase, with celebrities and creators stepping out in looks that were anything but boring. The red carpet had something for everyone.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 14 May 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
An event in Mumbai turned into the style showcase, with celebrities and creators stepping out in looks that were anything but boring. The red carpet had something for everyone.

Vir Das, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed and other celebrities bring bold fashion moments to an event's red carpet in Mumbai.

1/6
Anusha Dandekar was hard to miss in a bright orange co-ord set featuring a blazer and shorts, styled over a nude crop top. She kept the footwear easy with white loafers and accessorised with a layered necklace, making the look fun and full of energy. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Anusha Dandekar was hard to miss in a bright orange co-ord set featuring a blazer and shorts, styled over a nude crop top. She kept the footwear easy with white loafers and accessorised with a layered necklace, making the look fun and full of energy. (Image Source: ABP Live)
2/6
Urfi Javed chose a more understated look this time around, an olive-green structured blazer worn over a white polka-dot shirt, paired with matching shorts. With her hair pulled back neatly and small drop earrings, she looked sharp and composed. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Urfi Javed chose a more understated look this time around, an olive-green structured blazer worn over a white polka-dot shirt, paired with matching shorts. With her hair pulled back neatly and small drop earrings, she looked sharp and composed. (Image Source: ABP Live)
Published at : 14 May 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vir Das Anusha Dandekar Urfi Javed Malaika Arora Archana Puran Singh Parul Gulati ABP Live Celeb Spotted

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