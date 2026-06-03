Bigg Boss fame Bebika Dhurve has spoken up in support of actor Shilpa Shinde after the latter made a surprising confession about a sexual harassment case she had filed against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli years ago. Shilpa recently sat down with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, where she admitted that the case was false and that she had taken that step because she felt she had absolutely no other option at the time. The confession has been making rounds on social media, and while it invited backlash from several quarters of the Internet, Bebika chose to stand by Shilpa and shed light on what working in the Indian television industry can actually feel like.

Bebika Opens Up About TV Workspaces

Reacting to a joint Instagram post that shared Shilpa's statement, Bebika dropped a comment that many found relatable. She wrote that Indian TV sets and workspaces can be deeply traumatising, adding that the environment takes a serious toll on a person's mental and emotional health while also keeping them financially drained.

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She called Shilpa a brave and strong soul for speaking up. Bebika also revealed that her own experience with Television is part of why she no longer does TV shows, and that reality TV turned out to be the best thing to happen to her career.

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Shilpa Shinde's Confession And What She Said

During the conversation with Bharti and Haarsh, Shilpa revisited the chapter in her life when she had accused the producers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain of harassment, unpaid dues and creating a toxic work environment. She acknowledged that Sanjay Kohli got defamed because of her allegations and used the platform to publicly confess for the first time that the case had no truth to it. She explained that the matter was eventually settled and her pending payments were cleared.

Shilpa was candid about how difficult that period was for her, saying she fought the battle out of sheer frustration and desperation. She also added that lying had never sat easily with her, regardless of how big or small the lie was, and that she had always promised herself she would come clean if life gave her the chance. Notably, Shilpa returned to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2025, saying she came back because of the show's writer and that her equation with the makers has improved a great deal over the years.