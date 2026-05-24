Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shah Rukh Khan orchestrated a prank on a crew member during a 2004 tour.

He feigned anger over technical issues, supported by co-stars.

The prank involved Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Arjun Rampal, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji.

The crew member was shocked until the elaborate prank was revealed.

Long before backstage clips and celebrity banter became social media staples, Shah Rukh Khan has already mastered the art of entertaining people beyond teh screen. A throwback video from the iconic Temptation Tour 2004 has once again taken over the internet, bringing back memories of an era packed with Bollywood glamour, live performances and unforgettable behind-the-scenes moments.

The resurfaced clip captures Shah Rukh alongside Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Arjun Rampal, Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji pulling off an elaborate prank on a crew member during the hugely popular international concert tour.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Angry Outburst’ Leaves Crew Member Stunned

Actor so goated that he convinced everybody that it wasn't prank for a while.



Saif, Arjun rampal, rani Mukherjee, Preity Zinta. Everyone's reaction says it all💀 pic.twitter.com/N9pkAubxZG — daksh. (@mythicbxrn) May 23, 2026

The clip begins with Shah Rukh seemingly furious over technical problems during a performance. Raising his voice, he questions the crew about why “Chaiyya Chaiyya” played at the wrong moment and why the AV setup malfunctioned during the show.

Sitting with a coffee cup and cigarette in hand, the actor says, “We get shocked with the d*mn thing and then the AV goes wrong. I got hurt, I don’t know when it is starting, I run down. What is this nonsense yaar.”

As the conversation continues, the atmosphere appears increasingly tense. Shah Rukh continues the act, saying, “you don’t have any brains, are you guys drunk when you are doing a show? What is it?”

The crew attempts to explain the issue as a technical error, but the actor refuses to let it go. “Technical things…It is the tenth show, it is not the first show. How can we keep on scr*wing up with every show. Every show! We only have seven left now yaar.”

“I want Mazar to explain. Please explain what went wrong.”, he adds.

Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Rampal Join The Act

As the prank unfolds, Arjun Rampal and Saif Ali Khan fully commit to the performance, making the situation appear even more believable.

Arjun speaks about his own AV issues, while Saif sternly tells the crew not to smile during such a “serious” discussion.

“But listen, when you fu**** up, can you not laugh at least. That guy is fuc**** cracking up. I mean, we are trying to put on a show.”, Saif says in the video.

He further adds, “Tell him, explain na. Don’t hang your head like a schoolboy. This is not a school man.”

For several minutes, the crew member appears completely convinced that the stars are genuinely angry.

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The Big Reveal Leaves Everyone In Splits

After dragging the prank on for over four minutes, Shah Rukh finally breaks character. The mood instantly changes as he bursts into laughter and reveals that the entire confrontation had been staged.

Soon after, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta step in to hug the stunned crew member, while the stars laugh over the successful prank.

The video has once again reminded fans why Shah Rukh’s off-screen personality remains just as entertaining as his films. Many viewers also drew parallels to Kal Ho Naa Ho, especially because the trio of Shah Rukh, Saif and Preity shared such a playful chemistry both onscreen and off it.