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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVarun Dhawan Trolled Over Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit During Temple Visit In Mumbai

Varun Dhawan Trolled Over Wearing ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit During Temple Visit In Mumbai

Varun Dhawan has been subjected to trolling over his attire as he visited a temple in Mumbai ahead of the release of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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  • Netizens questioned devotion, calling it a mere publicity stunt.

Varun Dhawan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Ahead of the film's release, the actor recently paid a low-key visit to a temple in Mumbai.

However, it wasn't his visit that grabbed attention online. Instead, Varun became the subject of discussion due to his attire, with several social media users criticising his choice of clothing and calling it inappropriate for a religious visit.

Varun Gets Trolled

Recently, videos of Varun Dhawan from his temple visit surfaced online and quickly went viral. The actor appeared to be visiting the temple casually and was dressed in a relaxed outfit. However, his attire soon became a talking point on social media.

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In the videos and photographs, Varun was seen wearing grey shorts and a sleeveless vest. As the visuals spread online, many users expressed their displeasure over what they felt was unsuitable clothing for a temple visit.

 
 
 
 
 
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Fans React

Soon after the videos went viral, social media users began sharing their reactions.

One user wrote, "The least Varun Dhawan could do is dress appropriately for the mandir. Who goes to the temple in a chaddi and banian? This is a Fake devotion, a PR stunt to appease mass."

Another commented, "Baniyan aur chadda phen k mandir ja rahe h  (Who goes to temple in shorts and t-shirts)."

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Several other users shared similar opinions. One more comment read, "The least you could do is dress up appropriately for the mandir." 

Another user wrote, "Bhai yahi hum normal public jaye aise na to entry bhi nahi dete log.....aur inko kaise bhi jaye mil jaata hai (Normal public won't even get entry in this attire)."

A third comment said, "Mandir gya tha ya swiming (Was this a temple visit or he went for swimming?)."

The videos continue to circulate online, sparking debate among fans and netizens over whether celebrities should follow a specific dress code while visiting religious places.

About The Film

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is directed by David Dhawan and produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, with Gaurav Bose of Maximilian Films serving as co-producer.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill and Mouni Roy will be seen in pivotal supporting roles.

The film is one of the most anticipated comedy entertainers of the year and has already generated buzz among fans ahead of its release.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who else stars in the film

Alongside Varun Dhawan, the film features Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy are also in pivotal supporting roles.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
David Dhawan Pooja Hegde Mrunal Thakur Varun Dhawan Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
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