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HomeCitiesDK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka CM, Bows Before People

DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka CM, Bows Before People

DK Shivakumar on Wednesday took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister. Ahead of oath ceremony, He bowed before the people.;

By : Sneha | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DK Shivakumar took oath as Karnataka's Chief Minister.
  • Dr G Parameshwara became Deputy CM; other ministers sworn in.

DK shivakumar Oath Ceremony Live updates: DK Shivakumar on Wednesday took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, carrying the Constitution of India. In the Swearing-in ceremony, former CM Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge were also present. Ahead of oath ceremony, he bowed before the people and took blessings of Veera Gangadhara Ajjayya. 

Who Gets What In New Cabinet

Dr G Parameshwara became the new Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Dr Sharan Prakash Patil take oath as ministers in CM DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka Government.

Siddaramaiah Appointed to CWC

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has been appointed a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

The move came on Tuesday, a day after his son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that he would be included in the new cabinet.

ALSO READ | Days After Quitting As Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah Joins Congress Working Committee

Following a meeting with Shivakumar on May 31, Yathindra had said he expected to secure a ministerial berth and claimed that the party leadership had assured him of a place in the government.

Congress Leadership Holds Detailed Deliberations

During the discussions, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The two Karnataka leaders also held separate consultations with Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and the party’s Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

ALSO READ | TMC To Split? Mamata Faces Revolt As Nearly 60 MLAs Back Expelled Ritabrata Banerjee For LoP Post

The meetings focused on cabinet formation and the political roadmap for the state following the leadership change.

 

Before You Go

Breaking: Safety Oversight Under Fire After Deadly Blaze Claims 21 Lives

Frequently Asked Questions

What position did DK Shivakumar assume?

DK Shivakumar took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. He carried the Constitution of India during the ceremony.

Who became the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka?

Dr G Parameshwara was sworn in as the new Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 04:17 PM (IST)
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Karnataka CM Oath Ceremony Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Breaking News ABP Live Karnataka Government Formation Karnataka Cabinet Ministers List Karnataka Political News Dk Shivakumar Oath Ceremony Dk Shivakumar Swearing In Karnataka New Government Congress Government Karnataka Dk Shivakumar Live Updates Karnataka Cm Live News Bengaluru Oath Ceremony Karnataka Government Formation Live Congress Leadership Karnataka Latest Karnataka News
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