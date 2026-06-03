DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka CM, Bows Before People

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DK Shivakumar took oath as Karnataka's Chief Minister.

Dr G Parameshwara became Deputy CM; other ministers sworn in.

DK shivakumar Oath Ceremony Live updates: DK Shivakumar on Wednesday took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, carrying the Constitution of India. In the Swearing-in ceremony, former CM Siddaramaiah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge were also present. Ahead of oath ceremony, he bowed before the people and took blessings of Veera Gangadhara Ajjayya.

Who Gets What In New Cabinet

Dr G Parameshwara became the new Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwar Khandre, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh and Dr Sharan Prakash Patil take oath as ministers in CM DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka Government.

Siddaramaiah Appointed to CWC

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah has been appointed a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body.

The move came on Tuesday, a day after his son and Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that he would be included in the new cabinet.

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Following a meeting with Shivakumar on May 31, Yathindra had said he expected to secure a ministerial berth and claimed that the party leadership had assured him of a place in the government.

Congress Leadership Holds Detailed Deliberations

During the discussions, both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The two Karnataka leaders also held separate consultations with Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and the party’s Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala.

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The meetings focused on cabinet formation and the political roadmap for the state following the leadership change.