Explorer
Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner In Intimate London Ceremony: See PICS
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have tied the knot in a private London ceremony. From the venue to the bridal outfit, here are the key details from their wedding celebration.
Dua Lipa Weds Callum Turner In London
1/5
2/5
Published at : 01 Jun 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Vir Das, Malaika Arora And Others Shine At The Red Carpet
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Sunny Deol, Tara Sutaria And More Turn Heads With Stylish Airport Looks
Celebrities
8 Photos
From Karan Johar To Katy Perry: Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet Looks That Stole The Spotlight
Celebrities
7 Photos
Vijay's Film Introduced One Of Bollywood’s Biggest Actor To South Cinema - Know Who She Is
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan And More Step Out In Effortless Style
Celebrities
5 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Serve Effortless Airport Looks With Kids
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: From Kareena Kapoor To Varun Dhawan, Celebs Nailed Everyday Fashion Goals
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Entertainment
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner Say ‘I Do’ In Intimate Ceremony In London
Entertainment
WATCH: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Dance In Celebration After RCB Lift IPL 2026 Trophy
Entertainment
Madhuri Dixit Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours Around Dola Re Dola, says Arin Was Born In 2003. So, Do The Math'
Entertainment
'I Was Born In Lyari, Everything Shown Was True': Ex-Karachi Mayor Backs Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
Advertisement
Celebrities
6 Photos
ABP Live Celeb Spotted: Vir Das, Malaika Arora And Others Shine At The Red Carpet
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion