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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesDua Lipa Marries Callum Turner In Intimate London Ceremony: See PICS

Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner In Intimate London Ceremony: See PICS

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have tied the knot in a private London ceremony. From the venue to the bridal outfit, here are the key details from their wedding celebration.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 01 Jun 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have tied the knot in a private London ceremony. From the venue to the bridal outfit, here are the key details from their wedding celebration.

Dua Lipa Weds Callum Turner In London

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Singer-songwriter and pop sensation Dua Lipa tied the knot with actor Callum Turner in an intimate wedding ceremony held on Sunday, marking a new chapter in their relationship. (Image Source: x)
Singer-songwriter and pop sensation Dua Lipa tied the knot with actor Callum Turner in an intimate wedding ceremony held on Sunday, marking a new chapter in their relationship. (Image Source: x)
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The couple exchanged vows at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The ceremony was a private affair attended only by a small circle of close family members and friends. (Image Source: x)
The couple exchanged vows at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The ceremony was a private affair attended only by a small circle of close family members and friends. (Image Source: x)
Published at : 01 Jun 2026 08:45 AM (IST)
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Dua Lipa Marries Callum Turner Dua Lipa And Callum Turner Dua Lipa Wedding Celebrity Marriage

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