Delhi Hotel Fire: 17 Foreign Nationals Among 21 Killed; Victims From These Countries

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deadly fire killed 21, including 17 foreign nationals.

Police filed FIR, owner identified for culpable homicide.

Ten police personnel injured rescuing victims; 15 hospitalized.

Among the 21 killed in a deadly fire in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning, people familiar with the matter have stated that at least 17 were foreign nationals.

As per people close to the matter, the victims were identified as nationals from Nigeria, Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Liberia.

On Wednesday morning, a fire erupted in a five-storey bed and breakfast building in Malvya Nagar's Hauz Rani area.

FIR Filed, Police Team Formed For Owner

The Deljhi Police has identified the hotel and registered an FIR under charges of culpable homicide after 21 people, including 17 foreigners died following a fire broke out at a bed-and-breakfast in a five-storey building in the south Delhi locality early Wednesday.

The restaurant in which the fire broke out has been identified as Hotel Flourish Stays. According to the Delhi police, the owner of the hotel has been identified as Lokesh Bajaj. Three partners are involved in the operation of the hotel. It is reported that these partners also own several other hotels and guest houses in Delhi. Police have formed a team to

The police and other investigative agencies are examining aspects related to the hotel's ownership, operations, and safety standards.

Also Read: Delhi Hotel Fire Visuals Show Woman Falling Down From Building In Malviya Nagar

10 Delhi Cops Injured

Ten Delhi Police personnel were injured while carrying out rescue operations. According to officials, the injured policemen were among the first responders to reach the spot after the blaze broke out.

They sustained injuries while rescuing people trapped inside the building. The injured personnel include five constables and five head constables. All of them were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Police sources said the injured officers were initially classified in the "red zone" due to the nature of their injuries. However, all are now stable and remain under observation at AIIMS Trauma Centre. The injured personnel have been identified as Head Constables Kartar, Hargyan, Prem Chand, Jitendra and Dinesh, and Constables Raviranjan, Sandeep, Vikram, Deepak and Rampal.

What Max Hospital Said?

Max Hospital in Saket said 18 people were brought dead and 15 others were admitted to the intensive care unit.

In a statement, the hospital said, "Following a cylinder blast incident, 39 patients were received at the Emergency Department of Max Hospital, Saket Complex. Upon arrival, all patients underwent immediate clinical assessment and were managed by multidisciplinary teams in accordance with established emergency response protocols. The patients presented with asphyxiation and varying degrees of minor burn injuries and fractures."

"The hospital promptly activated its mass-casualty response protocols and mobilized all available clinical and support resources to ensure timely and comprehensive care for those affected. Our teams continue to provide round-the-clock medical attention to the patients under treatment."