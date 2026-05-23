The controversy involves Vashu Bhagnani alleging that songs from his earlier film were recreated and reused in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without his consent.
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Ramesh Taurani Breaks Silence On Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Controversy, Says 'Release Unaffected'
Ramesh Taurani addressed the controversy surrounding Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, assuring that the dispute with Vashu Bhagnani will not affect the film’s release. Get smarter responses, up
- Producer Ramesh Taurani says film dispute is resolved.
- Vashu Bhagnani alleges unauthorized song reuse without consent.
- Legal proceedings address song rights, court orders status quo.
- Film releases June 5 with comedy, romance, music.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the controversy surrounding Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?
Has the dispute between Ramesh Taurani and Vashu Bhagnani been resolved?
Producer Ramesh Taurani assures the dispute is under control and has been resolved. He states it will not affect the film's promotions or release.
What is Vashu Bhagnani's stance on the film's release?
Bhagnani is not against the film's release and is open to resolving the matter through dialogue. His aim is to protect producers' rights and industry ethics.
What legal action has been taken regarding the song rights?
Bhagnani has raised objections and legal filings have been made. A court has granted an interim 'status quo' order concerning the disputed music rights.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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