Producer Ramesh Taurani has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, assuring that the dispute is under control and will not affect the film’s promotions or release.

Ramesh Taurani Responds To Controversy

Speaking at the trailer launch of the upcoming comedy entertainer, Taurani responded to questions about the legal notice linked to the matter. He said the issue has already been resolved and will not impact the film’s release schedule. He added that any remaining concerns will also be settled, while noting that the case is currently sub judice and being handled legally.

Dispute Over Song Rights

The controversy reportedly stems from allegations made by Vashu Bhagnani, who has objected to the recreation and reuse of songs from one of his earlier films without his consent. He has described the issue as an ethical concern rather than a financial one.

Bhagnani also expressed disappointment over filmmaker David Dhawan’s alleged involvement in using the songs for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which stars Varun Dhawan. He questioned the decision to reuse the music and stressed the importance of industry ethics. Bhagnani also spoke emotionally about his long association with Dhawan, saying the situation had caused emotional strain despite financial matters not being a concern.

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Allegations Over Trailer Launch And Court Case

Bhagnani further claimed that a previous trailer launch event was cancelled, not due to technical issues, but because of legal concerns related to ongoing court proceedings. He also alleged that another legal filing was made in the Patna court to avoid contempt issues. Despite the dispute, Bhagnani said he is not against the film’s release and remains open to resolving the matter through dialogue. He stated that his fight is aimed at protecting producers’ rights and ensuring proper respect for intellectual property in the industry.

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Legal Proceedings And Court Order

Bhagnani’s legal team also referred to an interim “status quo” order granted by the court in a related dispute involving Puja Entertainment and Tips Music. They claimed the order covers all disputed music rights, songs, and films mentioned in the case, and argued that all parties must comply with it. The legal side also indicated that those involved may be required to appear before the court.

Film Details And Release

Meanwhile, the trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai was released on Saturday, offering a vibrant mix of comedy, romance, music, and family drama in classic David Dhawan style. Directed by David Dhawan and marking his fourth collaboration with Varun Dhawan, the film features Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. It revolves around a chaotic love triangle filled with confusion, humour, and emotional twists. The ensemble cast also includes Rakesh Bedi, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Ali Asgar.

The trailer has also gained attention for its energetic music, including a remixed version of the popular 1990s track Chunari Chunari, along with songs like WOW, Tera Ho Jaun, and Vyah Karwado Ji. Director David Dhawan described the film as a full-fledged family entertainer packed with humour, confusion, music, and heart. Producer Ramesh Taurani also expressed excitement, saying the film aims to deliver a joyful and energetic cinematic experience.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is produced by Tips Films Ltd and co-produced by Maximilian Films (UK), and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5, 2026.