West Bengal Speaker Approves TMC's Expelled Legislator Ritabrata Banerjee As Leader Of Opposition

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose on Wednesday approved the proposal to appoint expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition. Banerjee said the TMC Legislature Party currently has the support of 58 MLAs elected on the party's symbol, with two more legislators expected to join its ranks.

The rebel MLAs on Wednesday submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose, proposing Banerjee, the MLA from Uluberia Purba in Howrah district, as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).