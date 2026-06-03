Explorer
West Bengal Speaker Approves TMC's Expelled Legislator Ritabrata Banerjee As Leader Of Opposition
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose on Wednesday approved the proposal to appoint expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition. Banerjee said the TMC Legislature Party currently has the support of 58 MLAs elected on the party's symbol, with two more legislators expected to join its ranks.
The rebel MLAs on Wednesday submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose, proposing Banerjee, the MLA from Uluberia Purba in Howrah district, as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).
Before You Go
India 2047 vision: AI Will Transform Research and Coding, India Can Build Global AI Giants: Rajan Anandan
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
West Bengal Speaker Approves TMC's Expelled Legislator Ritabrata Banerjee As Leader Of Opposition
Cities
DK Shivakumar Takes Oath As Karnataka CM, Bows Before People
Cities
Delhi Hotel Fire: FIR Filed, Owner Identified, 10 Policemen Hurt. Here's What We Know
Cities
Delhi Has 16 Sports Complexes for 33 Million People. Is Gymkhana Really the Problem?
Advertisement
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by