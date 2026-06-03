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HomeCitiesWest Bengal Speaker Approves TMC's Expelled Legislator Ritabrata Banerjee As Leader Of Opposition

West Bengal Speaker Approves TMC's Expelled Legislator Ritabrata Banerjee As Leader Of Opposition

By : Sneha | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 05:25 PM (IST)

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose on Wednesday approved the proposal to appoint expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition. Banerjee said the TMC Legislature Party currently has the support of 58 MLAs elected on the party's symbol, with two more legislators expected to join its ranks.

The rebel MLAs on Wednesday submitted a letter to Assembly Speaker Rathindranath Bose, proposing Banerjee, the MLA from Uluberia Purba in Howrah district, as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP).

 

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
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