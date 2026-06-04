Trump Faces Republican Rebellion As US House Votes To End Iran War Mission

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US House passed resolution limiting Trump's Iran war powers.

Resolution mandates Trump withdraw forces absent Congress's approval.

Resolution largely symbolic, awaiting Senate approval for effectiveness.

Highlights bipartisan discomfort over presidential war-making authority.

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved a resolution aimed at preventing President Donald Trump from continuing the war against Iran, underscoring mounting concerns within his own party over the conflict that has now stretched beyond three months.

The measure passed by a narrow margin of 215-208, with four Republican lawmakers joining Democrats in support of the war powers resolution. The proposal directs Trump to withdraw U.S. forces from Iran unless Congress formally declares war or grants authorisation for military action.

The vote marks the latest congressional setback for Trump despite Republicans holding slim majorities in both chambers of Congress. While the resolution cleared the House, its immediate impact remains uncertain.

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Largely Symbolic but Politically Significant

For now, the measure is largely symbolic because it must also secure Senate approval before taking effect. In addition, legal experts continue to debate whether war powers resolutions would withstand constitutional scrutiny even if they are passed by Congress.

Nevertheless, the vote highlights growing discomfort among some Republicans over the administration’s management of the conflict. It also represents a rare instance of bipartisan cooperation aimed at limiting presidential war-making authority as the war enters its fourth month.

The resolution’s passage follows several earlier attempts that failed by increasingly narrow margins. Last month, House Republican leaders abruptly delayed a vote on the proposal when it appeared likely to succeed.

Senate Yet to Take Further Action

Meanwhile, the Senate advanced a separate but similar resolution in a procedural vote last month after seven previous efforts failed to gain traction.

However, no additional votes have yet been scheduled on the Senate measure, leaving the future of congressional efforts to constrain the administration’s actions in Iran uncertain.

The four Republicans who broke ranks to support the House resolution were Reps. Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.

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Rare Cross-Party Support

No Democrats voted against the resolution, while seven House members did not cast votes.

The development comes as Trump has encountered occasional resistance from within Republican ranks after months during which relatively few lawmakers from his party openly challenged his policy agenda.

Separately on Wednesday, the House approved a procedural motion paving the way for a vote on the Ukraine Support Act. The legislation would provide security assistance to Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s invasion.

The bill reached the House floor only after a petition secured the required 218 signatures last month, allowing the measure to move forward despite resistance from Republican leadership.