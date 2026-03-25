No, reports suggest Jasprit Bumrah is training at the BCCI CoE for strength and conditioning, not due to an injury setback. He is expected to play in MI's opening match.
Massive Boost For MI As Jasprit Bumrah All Set For IPL 2026 Opener: Report
Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set for MI’s IPL 2026 opening clash on Sunday against KKR after at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after BCCI CoE training boost.
Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2026 Update: Concerns had gripped the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp after reports emerged that fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) facility, sparking fears of a possible injury setback. The development left fans anxious, as they wondered if he would be back in time for the franchise's IPL 2026 campaign. However, a fresh update from ESPNcricinfo has eased those worries, suggesting that the two-time ICC T20 World Cup winner is expected to feature in MI’s opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, March 29.
Bumrah Set For MI Opener After BCCI CoE Training Boost
As per the said report, Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah is training at the BCCI CoE, where his programme is centred around improving strength, conditioning and overall workload management.
The schedule has been mapped out by the BCCI medical team, keeping in mind India’s upcoming white-ball tour of England in July, which features five T20Is and three ODIs.
Bumrah has continued his bowling routines during this phase and is expected to join MI shortly, with the aim of being match-ready for their IPL 2026 opener against KKR on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Bumrah Nears Major Milestone
Despite consistently troubling batsmen and boasting an outstanding wicket-taking record in the IPL, Jasprit Bumrah still trails Lasith Malinga in the list of highest wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians.
That being said, the gap is minimal, and he can realistically claim the top spot this season.
Bumrah, across 148 innings for the franchise, has picked up 186 wickets so far, while the retired Sri Lankan great remains ahead with 195 wickets from 137 innings.
Given the Indian pacer’s consistency and impact, he looks well on course to surpass the milestone during IPL 2026.
Also Check: IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details, Match Timings & First Phase Schedule
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is Jasprit Bumrah injured and will he miss IPL 2026?
When is Jasprit Bumrah expected to play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026?
Jasprit Bumrah is expected to feature in Mumbai Indians' opening match of IPL 2026 against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29.
What is Jasprit Bumrah doing at the BCCI Centre of Excellence?
He is undergoing a program focused on improving strength, conditioning, and workload management, guided by the BCCI medical team.
Is Jasprit Bumrah close to breaking a wicket-taking record for Mumbai Indians?
Yes, Jasprit Bumrah is nearing Lasith Malinga's record for the most wickets for Mumbai Indians and is likely to surpass it during IPL 2026.