Massive Boost For MI As Jasprit Bumrah All Set For IPL 2026 Opener: Report

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Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2026 Update: Concerns had gripped the Mumbai Indians (MI) camp after reports emerged that fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah had reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) facility, sparking fears of a possible injury setback. The development left fans anxious, as they wondered if he would be back in time for the franchise's IPL 2026 campaign. However, a fresh update from ESPNcricinfo has eased those worries, suggesting that the two-time ICC T20 World Cup winner is expected to feature in MI’s opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, March 29.

Bumrah Set For MI Opener After BCCI CoE Training Boost

As per the said report, Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah is training at the BCCI CoE, where his programme is centred around improving strength, conditioning and overall workload management.

The schedule has been mapped out by the BCCI medical team, keeping in mind India’s upcoming white-ball tour of England in July, which features five T20Is and three ODIs.

Bumrah has continued his bowling routines during this phase and is expected to join MI shortly, with the aim of being match-ready for their IPL 2026 opener against KKR on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Bumrah Nears Major Milestone

Despite consistently troubling batsmen and boasting an outstanding wicket-taking record in the IPL, Jasprit Bumrah still trails Lasith Malinga in the list of highest wicket-takers for Mumbai Indians.

That being said, the gap is minimal, and he can realistically claim the top spot this season.

Bumrah, across 148 innings for the franchise, has picked up 186 wickets so far, while the retired Sri Lankan great remains ahead with 195 wickets from 137 innings.

Given the Indian pacer’s consistency and impact, he looks well on course to surpass the milestone during IPL 2026.

Also Check: IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details, Match Timings & First Phase Schedule