Cockroach Janata Party Protest LIVE: Cockroach Janata Party which began as a satirical online campaign rapidly transformed into a political protest movement, with Abhijeet Dipke set to return to India on June 6 to lead a demonstration demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Dipke, a Boston University graduate and former political strategist associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, has asked supporters not to assemble at the airport upon his arrival. Instead, he has urged them to focus on a planned protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where supporters are expected to gather to highlight concerns over the education system and data security.

How A Satirical Party CJP Became A Protest Platform

Dipke launched the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on May 16 following controversial remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who referred to critics as “cockroaches” and “parasites.” Although the comments were later clarified, the term was embraced by Dipke and his supporters as a symbol of dissent and accountability.

In less than a month, the movement gained significant traction on social media, attracting millions of followers and evolving beyond satire into an organised campaign focused on governance and public accountability.

Data Leak Sparks Fresh Protest

The immediate focus of the June 6 demonstration is the alleged exposure of personal information belonging to candidates who appeared for JEE (Advanced) 2026. According to the CJP, a cloud storage configuration issue linked to the results portal managed by Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee led to the exposure of candidate data.

Party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka strongly criticised the government's handling of cybersecurity safeguards.

Ranka also rejected IIT Roorkee's assertion that the exposed information was only accessible in a "read-only" format.

Demand For Minister's Removal

The movement has directly called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Pradhan from the Union Cabinet, arguing that repeated lapses have undermined confidence in the country's education system.

“The education minister is totally incompetent. He has run the education system into the ground. We appeal to the Prime Minister to sack Dharmendra Pradhan immediately. This is about the future of our students and a lot is at stake,” Ranka added.

The protest organisers have framed the issue as one of accountability and student welfare rather than partisan politics.

Call For Peaceful Demonstrations

As public interest in the campaign grows, Dipke has sought to counter speculation about potential unrest during the protest.

The event is also expected to feature participation from noted activist Sonam Wangchuk, potentially increasing visibility for the campaign.