Ex-Aussie Captain Involved In Horrific Car Accident After IPL 2026 Final: Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former Australian captain Michael Clarke survived a Gujarat road accident.

Clarke's vehicle collided with lorry; he woke up underneath.

Driver injured; Clarke praised swift local and BCCI assistance.

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has opened up about a harrowing road accident he survived shortly after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League tournament in Gujarat. The legendary World Cup-winning skipper escaped with minor bruising after the vehicle he was travelling in collided heavily with a large transport lorry on the way to the airport.

Michael Clarke Opens Up About Midnight Highway Collision

The severe collision occurred shortly after the tournament final concluded at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The former batsman was resting in the passenger seat when his vehicle unexpectedly slammed directly into the rear of a massive semi-trailer.

Speaking on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke revealed the sheer shock of waking up to find the front section of the car completely wedged underneath the heavy commercial truck.

"Interesting trip home, to say the least," Michael Clarke stated on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast. "Let me start by saying thank God for good people in India. That's why I made it home safely."

Clarke Remembers Waking Up Beneath A Lorry

The high-impact crash completely destroyed the front half of the car, rendering it a total write-off. The driver of the sedan was caught completely unaware by the vehicle ahead.

"I was asleep. I fell asleep after the game, travelling. Obviously, I wasn't driving. Then I woke up to virtually the front half of the car being under a truck," Clarke revealed.

"The driver explained to me that the brake lights on the truck weren't working. So my driver had hit the truck up the backside. Again, it was a big semi-trailer and our car had gone underneath," he added. "The car's certainly written off."

Fears For The Driver

While the former top-order batter walked away with minor external bruises, he expressed deep concern for his local driver. The immense force of the crash pushed the dashboard into the cabin space.

"I got away with some bruises, but I definitely think he had a little break in his leg," Clarke said. He noted the driver was visibly frightened regarding the company-owned asset.

"I was really concerned because he was so scared. It wasn't his car, he works for the company," the Australian added, noting he strongly urged the employee to receive immediate hospital treatment.

Praise For Local Support

The veteran sports commentator reserved immense praise for the swift response of Indian citizens and administrators. Local residents rushed to assist them at the accident site.

Furthermore, officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India immediately stepped in to supervise medical care and monitor the welfare of both individuals.

"Everyone at the BCCI, everybody there, they've been checking in on him and they've been checking in on me. They've been unreal. So I'm very grateful for that," Clarke confirmed.

Reflections On A Lucky Escape

Despite being deeply shaken by the nighttime ordeal, Clarke managed to secure an alternative vehicle, reach the airport, and catch his scheduled international flight back home.

"It was a complete accident. These things happen all the time, but for me it was more the shock because I was fast asleep and then woke up to see myself so close to being underneath a truck," he concluded.