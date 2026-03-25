IPL 2026: Live Streaming Details, Match Timings & First Phase Schedule

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IPL 2026 Live Streaming Details: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to get underway on March 28, promising another action-packed season of T20 cricket. The coveted trophy, last claimed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will once again be up for grabs as teams gear up following the mini-auction reshuffle. With fresh squads and renewed rivalries, fans can expect a thrilling start to the tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already released the schedule for the opening phase, covering matches until April 12.

IPL 2026 Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Info

For viewers in India, the live telecast of IPL 2026 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network.

Those who prefer to stream matches online can tune in via the JioHotstar app and website. Additionally, international audiences in regions such as Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia can watch matches through YuppTV.

IPL 2026 Match Timings

The tournament will follow the standard IPL match timings. Afternoon fixtures are scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, while evening encounters will start at 7:30 PM IST.

IPL 2026 Schedule (March 28 - April 12)

The opening stretch of the season features 20 matches across multiple venues. Here is the confirmed schedule:

March 28 - RCB vs SRH - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM

March 29 - MI vs KKR - Mumbai - 7:30 PM

March 30 - RR vs CSK - Guwahati - 7:30 PM

March 31 - PBKS vs GT - New Chandigarh - 7:30 PM

April 1 - LSG vs DC - Lucknow - 7:30 PM

April 2 - KKR vs SRH - Kolkata - 7:30 PM

April 3 - CSK vs PBKS - Chennai - 7:30 PM

April 4 - DC vs MI - Delhi - 3:30 PM

April 4 - GT vs RR - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM

April 5 - SRH vs LSG - Hyderabad - 3:30 PM

April 5 - RCB vs CSK - Bengaluru - 7:30 PM

April 6 - KKR vs PBKS - Kolkata - 7:30 PM

April 7 - RR vs MI - Guwahati - 7:30 PM

April 8 - DC vs GT - Delhi - 7:30 PM

April 9 - KKR vs LSG - Kolkata - 7:30 PM

April 10 - RR vs RCB - Guwahati - 7:30 PM

April 11 - PBKS vs SRH - New Chandigarh - 3:30 PM

April 11 - CSK vs DC - Chennai - 7:30 PM

April 12 - LSG vs GT - Lucknow - 3:30 PM

April 12 - MI vs RCB - Mumbai - 7:30 PM

Exciting Start To A New Season

With marquee clashes lined up right from the opening week, IPL 2026 promises high-octane action. Fans will be closely watching how teams perform after the auction changes, with some sides undergoing key transformations.

As the countdown begins, all eyes will be on the opening clash and the battle for early momentum in what is expected to be another remarkable IPL season.