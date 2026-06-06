MP Man Killed In Iran Strike Was Returning Home For Niece’s Wedding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Manzoor Ahmed, 55, killed in Iranian strike in Kuwait.

He was returning to India for his niece's wedding.

His family mourned the sole breadwinner's tragic, unexpected death.

Mortal remains were repatriated to India for last rites.

What was meant to be a joyful homecoming turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for a family in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain after a man working in Kuwait for nearly three decades was killed in an Iranian strike while preparing to return home for his niece's wedding.

Manzoor Ahmed, 55, had spent almost 30 years working as a tailor in Kuwait and was scheduled to fly to Mumbai on Wednesday morning before travelling onward to Ujjain by train. His family was eagerly awaiting his arrival, unaware that a final phone call with him would soon become their last memory.

A day before his journey, Ahmed spoke to his 18-year-old son, Anas Ahmed, and informed him about his travel plans. The conversation, routine at the time, has now become a painful reminder of a future that never arrived.

A Father's Final Phone Call

Recalling the conversation with reporters, Anas said his father had told him he would be travelling by train from Mumbai and asked the family to receive him at the station.

"He said he would come by the Nagda train. 'Come pick me up,' he told us," Anas remembered.

The family had been preparing for his arrival with excitement. Having last visited India in October, Ahmed's return was eagerly anticipated, and relatives had planned a warm welcome complete with garlands at the railway station.

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Wedding Preparations Turn Into Mourning

Instead of celebrating a reunion, the family received devastating news on Wednesday afternoon that Ahmed had been killed in the strike.

The 55-year-old was travelling home to attend his niece's wedding, scheduled to take place on June 8 in neighbouring Ratlam district.

The sudden loss has cast a shadow over what was meant to be a festive family occasion, leaving relatives struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

Sole Breadwinner Leaves Behind Grieving Family

Ahmed is survived by his wife, son, two daughters and elderly mother.

His brother-in-law, Mohammed Ismail, described the family's shock and grief following the news.

"We are devastated. He was the sole breadwinner of the family. Everything happened so suddenly," Ismail told PTI.

For the family, the emotional loss is compounded by uncertainty about the future after the death of the man who supported the household.

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Mortal Remains Brought Back to India

After official procedures were completed, Ahmed's body was flown to Ahmedabad airport on Friday.

Family members then transported his mortal remains by road to Ujjain, where relatives gathered to perform his last rites.

What had begun as preparations for a wedding and a long-awaited family reunion ultimately ended in mourning, leaving behind memories of a father, husband and son who never made it home.