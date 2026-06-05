Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma to undergo medical assessment before joining Indian squad.

Virat Kohli faces six-week absence due to a hamstring tear.

Kohli's injury rules out home series, threatens England tour.

India's upcoming international white-ball campaign has been handed a significant setback following major fitness updates concerning the senior core of the national side. While star batsman Virat Kohli faces an extended period away from competitive action with a muscle injury, former captain Rohit Sharma must successfully clear medical checks before joining the squad.

Rohit Reports For Assessment

The veteran opening batsman is scheduled to travel to Bengaluru shortly to prove his physical readiness. Board officials require a comprehensive review following physical complications sustained during domestic league commitments.

"Yes, Rohit is supposed to report to the CoE on June 8. He should be there for three days and has a few sessions lined up, including batting under lights on one ground," a source tracking developments informed The Times of India.

Joining The Squad Late

The aggressive opener had his domestic appearances severely restricted recently, operating solely under special tactical substitutions for Mumbai Indians due to a lingering hamstring issue.

"He will then join the Indian team in Dharamshala on June 11, two days ahead of the first ODI against Afghanistan on June 13," the source added.

Kohli Facing Long Absence

Meanwhile, fellow batting maestro Virat Kohli has received a far more restrictive medical diagnosis. The elite right-hander sustained a significant injury during the latter stages of the professional domestic season.

The severe muscle issue looks set to keep him entirely out of action for at least the next month and a half, severely depleting the national top-order options.

No Surgery Required Immediately

The primary diagnosis confirmed that the legendary top-order batsman would not need to undergo any surgical interventions. He will instead rely heavily on a structured rest and recovery period.

"He has a hamstring tear. The injury won’t require surgery. It will take about six weeks of healing time, which will also involve rehabilitation at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru," a source told The Times of India.

Expert Medical Consultations Undertaken

The determination regarding his physical status followed extensive expert reviews of clinical imaging. The player sought top-tier medical advice to assess the full extent of the internal damage.

"He tele-consulted renowned orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwalla (at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai), who reviewed his MRI scans," the source confirmed.

Upcoming Tour Selections Jeopardised

The recovery timeline completely rules the experienced batsman out of the forthcoming three-match home series. Furthermore, the lengthy recovery period threatens his readiness for major international tours later this summer.

The prolonged absence threatens his availability for the three-match away series against England. That high-profile bilateral campaign is currently scheduled to commence on July 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.