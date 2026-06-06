Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cockroach Janta Party protests minister's resignation over NEET leak.

Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, it began as online satire.

Noted activist Sonam Wangchuk will join Delhi demonstration.

This protest tests online movement's real-world impact.

The Cockroach Janta Party, which emerged as an online protest campaign just weeks ago, is preparing for its biggest public test yet. What started as a satirical digital movement has now moved beyond social media, with founder Abhijeet Dipke arriving in Delhi from the United States to lead a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on June 6. The protest is aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy and other issues related to examination administration. Dipke has called on supporters, popularly referred to within the movement as "cockroaches", to participate in what will be the group's first major offline mobilisation.

How Cockroach Janta Party Was Born

The movement was launched by Dipke on May 16, 2026, after controversial remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant comparing unemployed youth to "cockroaches" and "parasites." While the remarks generated widespread debate, Dipke and his supporters appropriated the term and transformed it into a symbol of resistance and accountability.

Within weeks, the campaign gained significant traction online, attracting lakhs of followers across social media platforms and evolving from satire into a broader political and civic movement.

Meet Key Faces Behind The Movement



Abhijeet Dipke

The 30-year-old founder from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has emerged as the public face of the movement. A master's graduate in public relations from Boston University, Dipke previously worked with the Delhi government under former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal between 2020 and 2023.

Known for his sharp political commentary online, Dipke's profile grew rapidly as the movement expanded. His supporters frequently portray him as a fearless critic of those in power, while his social media following has surged since the launch of the CJP.

Saurav Das

Investigative journalist Saurav Das is another prominent figure associated with the movement. Das has gained recognition for his reporting on governance, transparency and judicial accountability.

He has extensively used the Right to Information Act (RTI) to obtain public records and has contributed to publications including The Caravan and The Wire. His work has focused on issues relating to public institutions, accountability and governance.

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Ashutosh Ranka

Ashutosh Ranka serves as one of the movement's most vocal spokespersons. A former consultant who briefly worked with the Delhi government, Ranka frequently comments on education policy and governance issues.

He is also associated with Partivartan, a platform focused on civic engagement and public policy discussions. His social media content often critiques political parties across the ideological spectrum.

Vijeta Dahiya

Writer, filmmaker and political researcher Vijeta Dahiya brings another dimension to the movement. Dahiya has authored the books Power of Universe and To Hell With That Job and directed the Haryanvi films Dararein and Opri Paraai.

An alumnus of Delhi Technological University, he has also worked with YouTube creator Dhruv Rathee as part of his research and writing team. Through his social media platforms, Dahiya frequently comments on politics, governance and social justice issues.

Sonam Wangchuk To Join Protest

Adding further visibility to the event is the participation of noted educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Wangchuk, who has been a leading voice on issues concerning Ladakh and environmental sustainability, is expected to join Dipke at Jantar Mantar. His presence is likely to attract additional public attention to the demonstration.

ALSO READ: Carry Tiranga, Apply Sunscreen: Cockroach Janta Party Issues Do's And Don'ts Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

A Test Of Online Influence In Real World

The June 6 gathering represents a crucial moment for the Cockroach Janta Party. While its rapid online growth has demonstrated the power of digital mobilisation, the Delhi protest will be the movement's first opportunity to translate virtual support into physical participation.