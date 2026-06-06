Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaFrom Satire To Street Protest: Who Are The Faces Behind Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar Mobilisation?

From Satire To Street Protest: Who Are The Faces Behind Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar Mobilisation?

As the Cockroach Janta Party hits the streets, meet the activists, writers and campaigners driving its first major offline protest at Jantar Mantar.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cockroach Janta Party protests minister's resignation over NEET leak.
  • Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, it began as online satire.
  • Noted activist Sonam Wangchuk will join Delhi demonstration.
  • This protest tests online movement's real-world impact.

The Cockroach Janta Party, which emerged as an online protest campaign just weeks ago, is preparing for its biggest public test yet. What started as a satirical digital movement has now moved beyond social media, with founder Abhijeet Dipke arriving in Delhi from the United States to lead a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on June 6. The protest is aimed at demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy and other issues related to examination administration. Dipke has called on supporters, popularly referred to within the movement as "cockroaches", to participate in what will be the group's first major offline mobilisation.

How Cockroach Janta Party Was Born

The movement was launched by Dipke on May 16, 2026, after controversial remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant comparing unemployed youth to "cockroaches" and "parasites." While the remarks generated widespread debate, Dipke and his supporters appropriated the term and transformed it into a symbol of resistance and accountability.

Within weeks, the campaign gained significant traction online, attracting lakhs of followers across social media platforms and evolving from satire into a broader political and civic movement.

Meet Key Faces Behind The Movement

Abhijeet Dipke

The 30-year-old founder from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has emerged as the public face of the movement. A master's graduate in public relations from Boston University, Dipke previously worked with the Delhi government under former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal between 2020 and 2023.

Known for his sharp political commentary online, Dipke's profile grew rapidly as the movement expanded. His supporters frequently portray him as a fearless critic of those in power, while his social media following has surged since the launch of the CJP.

Saurav Das

Investigative journalist Saurav Das is another prominent figure associated with the movement. Das has gained recognition for his reporting on governance, transparency and judicial accountability.

He has extensively used the Right to Information Act (RTI) to obtain public records and has contributed to publications including The Caravan and The Wire. His work has focused on issues relating to public institutions, accountability and governance.

ALSO READ: Cockroach Janta Party Protest: Dipke Poses With Ambedkar Poster On Way To Jantar Mantar

Ashutosh Ranka

Ashutosh Ranka serves as one of the movement's most vocal spokespersons. A former consultant who briefly worked with the Delhi government, Ranka frequently comments on education policy and governance issues.

He is also associated with Partivartan, a platform focused on civic engagement and public policy discussions. His social media content often critiques political parties across the ideological spectrum.

Vijeta Dahiya

Writer, filmmaker and political researcher Vijeta Dahiya brings another dimension to the movement. Dahiya has authored the books Power of Universe and To Hell With That Job and directed the Haryanvi films Dararein and Opri Paraai.

An alumnus of Delhi Technological University, he has also worked with YouTube creator Dhruv Rathee as part of his research and writing team. Through his social media platforms, Dahiya frequently comments on politics, governance and social justice issues.

Sonam Wangchuk To Join Protest

Adding further visibility to the event is the participation of noted educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Wangchuk, who has been a leading voice on issues concerning Ladakh and environmental sustainability, is expected to join Dipke at Jantar Mantar. His presence is likely to attract additional public attention to the demonstration.

ALSO READ: Carry Tiranga, Apply Sunscreen: Cockroach Janta Party Issues Do's And Don'ts Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

A Test Of Online Influence In Real World

The June 6 gathering represents a crucial moment for the Cockroach Janta Party. While its rapid online growth has demonstrated the power of digital mobilisation, the Delhi protest will be the movement's first opportunity to translate virtual support into physical participation.

Before You Go

Iran-US Peace Talks Stalled: Khamenei Adviser Rejects Trump Meeting Claim, Sets Conditions

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main objective of the Cockroach Janta Party's protest on June 6?

The protest aims to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. This is due to the NEET paper leak controversy and other issues concerning examination administration.

How did the Cockroach Janta Party movement originate?

The movement was launched by Abhijeet Dipke on May 16, 2026. It began after remarks from CJI Surya Kant comparing unemployed youth to

Who are some of the key figures involved in the Cockroach Janta Party?

Besides founder Abhijeet Dipke, key figures include journalist Saurav Das, spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, and writer Vijeta Dahiya. Educator Sonam Wangchuk will also join the protest.

What is the significance of the June 6 demonstration for the Cockroach Janta Party?

The June 6 demonstration at Jantar Mantar is the CJP's first major offline mobilisation. It serves as a crucial test to translate its rapid online growth into real-world physical participation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jun 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Sonam Wangchuk DHarmendra Pradhan Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Saurav Das
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
From Satire To Street Protest: Who Are The Faces Behind Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar Mobilisation?
From Satire To Street Protest: Who Are The Faces Behind Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar Mobilisation?
India
Cockroach Janta Party Protest LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke Heads To Jantar Mantar After Police Nod For Protest
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Heads To Jantar Mantar After Police Nod For Protest | LIVE
India
Cockroach Janta Party Protest: Dipke Poses With Ambedkar Poster On Way To Jantar Mantar
Cockroach Janta Party Protest: Dipke Poses With Ambedkar Poster On Way To Jantar Mantar
India
Putin Defends New Delhi’s Right To Buy Russian Defence Systems: 'India Is A Sovereign Country'
Putin Defends New Delhi’s Right To Buy Russian Defence Systems: 'India Is A Sovereign Country'
Advertisement

Videos

Iran-US Peace Talks Stalled: Khamenei Adviser Rejects Trump Meeting Claim, Sets Conditions
Ghaziabad Crime: ₹50,000 Rewarded Kidnap-Murder Accused Gaurav Shot in Encounter
Breaking: Legal Troubles Deepen for Khan Sir as Arrest Speculation Intensifies
Middle East Crisis: US Claims It Shot Down Four Iranian Drones Near Strategic Strait of Hormuz
Breaking: Volvo Bus Bound for Manali Collides with Truck and Tractor-Trolley in Karnal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget