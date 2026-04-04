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HomePhoto GalleryIPLDelhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad: Top 5 Highest Paid Players

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad: Top 5 Highest Paid Players

Delhi Capitals (DC) started IPL 2026 strong and boast the talent to chase the title. Here’s a look at the franchise’s highest-earning players this year.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Delhi Capitals (DC) started IPL 2026 strong and boast the talent to chase the title. Here’s a look at the franchise’s highest-earning players this year.

Delhi Capitals (DC) started IPL 2026 strong and boast the talent to chase the title. Here’s a look at the franchise’s highest-earning players this year.

1/5
India fast-bowler T. Natarajan is the fifth highest-earner in DC's squad. Acquired during last season's auction, he has a Rs 10.75 crore contract with the franchise.
India fast-bowler T. Natarajan is the fifth highest-earner in DC's squad. Acquired during last season's auction, he has a Rs 10.75 crore contract with the franchise.
2/5
Next up is Australian fast-bowler Mitchell Starc, who hasn't been able to join DC so far in IPL 2026 due to injury. That said, he has a Rs 11.75 crore contract with the franchise.
Next up is Australian fast-bowler Mitchell Starc, who hasn't been able to join DC so far in IPL 2026 due to injury. That said, he has a Rs 11.75 crore contract with the franchise.
Published at : 04 Apr 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
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Axar Patel KL Rahul Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2026

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