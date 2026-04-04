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Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Squad: Top 5 Highest Paid Players
Delhi Capitals (DC) started IPL 2026 strong and boast the talent to chase the title. Here’s a look at the franchise’s highest-earning players this year.
Delhi Capitals (DC) started IPL 2026 strong and boast the talent to chase the title. Here’s a look at the franchise’s highest-earning players this year.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :Axar Patel KL Rahul Delhi Capitals DC IPL 2026
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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