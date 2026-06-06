President Putin strongly endorses India's strategic autonomy, asserting that New Delhi consistently pursues policies based on its national interests. He believes India is unlikely to alter its course due to external pressure.
Putin Defends New Delhi’s Right To Buy Russian Defence Systems: 'India Is A Sovereign Country'
Putin stressed that decisions on acquiring Russian military platforms such as the Su-57 fighter jet or S-500 air defence system should be based on operational needs rather than political pressure.
- Putin endorsed India's autonomy, stating sanctions attempts would backfire.
- India consistently pursues national interests, unaffected by external pressures.
- Russia's defence cooperation with India remains strong, despite geopolitics.
- Russia reiterated its offer to sell Su-57 fighter jets to India.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday strongly endorsed India's strategic autonomy, asserting that any attempt to pressure New Delhi through sanctions would backfire under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Putin said India has consistently pursued policies based on its national interests and is unlikely to alter its course due to external pressure over its relationship with Russia.
"India always acts as a sovereign country, and under the leadership of PM Modi, any potential threats of sanctions would boomerang immediately," Putin said while addressing questions related to India-Russia ties and defence cooperation.
Putin Highlights India's Independent Decision-Making
Emphasising New Delhi's sovereign decision-making, Putin said India has always charted its own path in matters of foreign policy and strategic partnerships.
"India is a sovereign country, and it is free to choose those products that they consider to be most up-to-date and most applicable for them. No matter what people say, India has always been acting in this manner," he said.
His remarks came amid discussions over whether India could face pressure or sanctions from Western countries, particularly the United States, for purchasing advanced Russian military equipment.
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Defence Purchases Should Be Based on National Interest
Addressing the possibility of India acquiring Russian defence platforms such as the Su-57 fighter jet or the S-500 air defence system, Putin said such decisions should be guided by operational requirements rather than political considerations.
He reiterated that India has consistently followed an independent foreign policy and has made strategic decisions based on its own assessment of national interests.
According to Putin, defence procurement choices should be determined by capability, effectiveness and value, rather than by external political pressure.
Russia Vows to Honour Commitments to India
The Russian president also stressed that Moscow's defence cooperation with New Delhi remains unaffected by shifting geopolitical circumstances.
"Our cooperation with India, just like with all other partners of ours, is not subject to the political environment," Putin said.
He further underlined Russia's commitment to honouring agreements with India, adding, "We can't be dictated, 'Do not deliver that to India.' Nobody can dictate us." Putin said Russia would continue to fulfil commitments made to trusted partners, particularly countries such as India.
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Putin Reiterates Offer to Sell Su-57 Fighter Jet
Speaking about the Su-57 stealth fighter aircraft, Putin recalled that Russia had previously proposed a joint development programme with India.
According to him, the project did not materialise as a collaborative venture, prompting Russia to continue development independently.
"Su-57 is a very good aircraft, probably the most modern one, the most up-to-date in the world as of now," Putin said. He added that Russia remains prepared to offer the aircraft to India and continues to view New Delhi as an important defence partner.
The remarks underscore Moscow's continued efforts to strengthen defence and strategic ties with India at a time of evolving global geopolitical dynamics.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is President Putin's view on India's strategic autonomy?
How does Putin view potential sanctions against India over its relationship with Russia?
Putin believes any attempt to pressure New Delhi through sanctions would immediately backfire under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He stated that India always acts as a sovereign country.
What does Putin say should guide India's defence procurement choices?
Putin stated that India's defence procurement choices should be guided by operational requirements, capability, effectiveness, and value. He emphasized that these decisions should not be based on political considerations or external pressure.
Has Russia's defence cooperation with India been affected by geopolitical circumstances?
No, President Putin stressed that Moscow's defence cooperation with New Delhi remains unaffected by shifting geopolitical circumstances. He underlined Russia's commitment to fulfilling agreements with India.