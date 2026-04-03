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HomePhoto GalleryIPLCSK Playing XI Breakdown: Who Earns The Most In IPL 2026?

CSK Playing XI Breakdown: Who Earns The Most In IPL 2026?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a rough start to their IPL 2026 campaign, but have all the talent to bounce back. Here's a look at how much their playing XI is paid.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a rough start to their IPL 2026 campaign, but have all the talent to bounce back. Here's a look at how much their playing XI is paid.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a rough start to their IPL 2026 campaign, but have all the talent to bounce back. Here's a look at how much their playing XI is paid.

1/11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK's captain, has been retained at a contract of Rs 18 crore.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK's captain, has been retained at a contract of Rs 18 crore.
2/11
Sanju Samson, traded in from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, also has a contract of Rs 18 crore.
Sanju Samson, traded in from Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, also has a contract of Rs 18 crore.
Published at : 03 Apr 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
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CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026

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