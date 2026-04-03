Explorer
CSK Playing XI Breakdown: Who Earns The Most In IPL 2026?
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a rough start to their IPL 2026 campaign, but have all the talent to bounce back. Here's a look at how much their playing XI is paid.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a rough start to their IPL 2026 campaign, but have all the talent to bounce back. Here's a look at how much their playing XI is paid.
1/11
2/11
Published at : 03 Apr 2026 08:31 PM (IST)
Tags :CSK Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Sports
Here's How Much MS Dhoni Earns Per Match - Details Inside
Sports
PM Modi Highlights What Defines A Cricketer, Comments On Sanju Samson
Sports
IPL 2026: Jayawardene Drops Big Call On De Kock’s Role At MI
Sports
CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XI
Advertisement
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion