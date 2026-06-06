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HomeNewsIndiaNIA Arrests Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla In Bhangar Blast Probe: What Is The Case About?

NIA Arrests Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla In Bhangar Blast Probe: What Is The Case About?

NIA arrests former TMC MLA Saokat Molla in the Bhangar bomb blast case after declaring him absconding; family disputes agency claims.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NIA arrested former TMC MLA Saokat Molla Friday night.
  • Molla is key suspect in fatal March Bhangar blast.
  • The explosion killed one person, seriously injured three.
  • Molla's family disputes NIA's claim he was absconding.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday night arrested former Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Saokat Molla in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case that left one person dead and three others seriously injured earlier this year. The arrest came just hours after the federal anti-terror agency declared Molla “absconding” and circulated his details to border authorities amid concerns that he could attempt to leave the country.

Molla, who previously represented the Canning Purba Assembly constituency in West Bengal, is considered a key suspect in the investigation into the explosion that occurred in South 24 Parganas district. Officials said he was taken into custody and later brought to the NIA office for questioning.

NIA Tightens Net Around Key Suspect

According to investigators, the arrest marks a major development in the ongoing probe. The agency had intensified efforts to locate Molla after carrying out searches at multiple locations linked to him across South 24 Parganas. Raids were conducted in areas including Moukhali, Baruipur and Sonarpur as part of the operation.

"We have arrested Saokat Molla as part of the ongoing investigation into the Bhangar bomb blast case. He will be produced before a court, and further legal proceedings will follow," an NIA official told PTI.

The agency is expected to produce Molla before a court on Saturday. His arrest is the fourth made in connection with the case so far.

What Is Bhangar Bomb Blast Case

The case stems from a powerful explosion that took place on March 19 in Dakshin Bamunia village in Bhangar, located in South 24 Parganas district. Investigators allege the blast occurred while crude bombs were being assembled at the site.

The explosion resulted in the death of one person and left three others critically injured. 

Authorities suspect that the premises where the blast occurred may have been functioning as an illegal bomb-making facility, a factor that has added to the seriousness of the investigation.

Family Rejects ‘Fugitive’ Narrative

While the NIA maintains that Molla had been evading authorities, his family has challenged that account. Relatives insist that the former MLA voluntarily approached officials and was not on the run.

"My father was not at home. He had gone out for personal work. He surrendered to the authorities. We (our family members and my father) were at a hotel near Chingrighata and not anywhere near Kamalgazi," PTI quoted his daughter as saying.

Family members also disputed reports regarding his whereabouts before the arrest, claiming he was not located in Kamalgazi as suggested in some accounts.

Politically Sensitive Investigation Continues

The Bhangar blast investigation has attracted widespread attention due to its timing and political backdrop. With the explosion taking place shortly before polling, the case has remained under close scrutiny. The NIA’s latest action is expected to intensify focus on the probe as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the blast and the alleged network involved in the manufacture of crude explosives.

Officials have indicated that further legal proceedings and questioning will continue as the investigation progresses.

Before You Go

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was recently arrested in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case?

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Saokat Molla was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He is considered a key suspect in the investigation.

What is the Bhangar bomb blast case about?

The case involves a powerful explosion on March 19 in Bhangar that killed one person and injured three. Authorities suspect it occurred at an illegal bomb-making facility.

What was Saokat Molla's status before his arrest?

The NIA had declared Saokat Molla

How many arrests have been made in the Bhangar bomb blast case so far?

Saokat Molla's arrest marks the fourth made in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case. The investigation is ongoing, with further legal proceedings expected.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 07:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
TMC West Bengal NIA Trinamool Congress Saokat Molla Bhangar Blast
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