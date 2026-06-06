NIA Arrests Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla In Bhangar Blast Probe: What Is The Case About?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NIA arrested former TMC MLA Saokat Molla Friday night.

Molla is key suspect in fatal March Bhangar blast.

The explosion killed one person, seriously injured three.

Molla's family disputes NIA's claim he was absconding.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday night arrested former Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Saokat Molla in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case that left one person dead and three others seriously injured earlier this year. The arrest came just hours after the federal anti-terror agency declared Molla “absconding” and circulated his details to border authorities amid concerns that he could attempt to leave the country.

Molla, who previously represented the Canning Purba Assembly constituency in West Bengal, is considered a key suspect in the investigation into the explosion that occurred in South 24 Parganas district. Officials said he was taken into custody and later brought to the NIA office for questioning.

NIA Tightens Net Around Key Suspect

According to investigators, the arrest marks a major development in the ongoing probe. The agency had intensified efforts to locate Molla after carrying out searches at multiple locations linked to him across South 24 Parganas. Raids were conducted in areas including Moukhali, Baruipur and Sonarpur as part of the operation.

"We have arrested Saokat Molla as part of the ongoing investigation into the Bhangar bomb blast case. He will be produced before a court, and further legal proceedings will follow," an NIA official told PTI.

The agency is expected to produce Molla before a court on Saturday. His arrest is the fourth made in connection with the case so far.

What Is Bhangar Bomb Blast Case

The case stems from a powerful explosion that took place on March 19 in Dakshin Bamunia village in Bhangar, located in South 24 Parganas district. Investigators allege the blast occurred while crude bombs were being assembled at the site.

The explosion resulted in the death of one person and left three others critically injured.

Authorities suspect that the premises where the blast occurred may have been functioning as an illegal bomb-making facility, a factor that has added to the seriousness of the investigation.

Family Rejects ‘Fugitive’ Narrative

While the NIA maintains that Molla had been evading authorities, his family has challenged that account. Relatives insist that the former MLA voluntarily approached officials and was not on the run.

"My father was not at home. He had gone out for personal work. He surrendered to the authorities. We (our family members and my father) were at a hotel near Chingrighata and not anywhere near Kamalgazi," PTI quoted his daughter as saying.

Family members also disputed reports regarding his whereabouts before the arrest, claiming he was not located in Kamalgazi as suggested in some accounts.

Politically Sensitive Investigation Continues

The Bhangar blast investigation has attracted widespread attention due to its timing and political backdrop. With the explosion taking place shortly before polling, the case has remained under close scrutiny. The NIA’s latest action is expected to intensify focus on the probe as investigators continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the blast and the alleged network involved in the manufacture of crude explosives.

Officials have indicated that further legal proceedings and questioning will continue as the investigation progresses.