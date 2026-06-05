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HomeSportsCricketIndia A Tri-Nation Series 2026: Full Schedule, Fixtures, And Venue Details

India A Tri-Nation Series 2026: Full Schedule, Fixtures, And Venue Details

Dynamic left-hander Tilak Varma will captain the young brigade, with seasoned international player Ruturaj Gaikwad acting as his vice-captain.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 05:05 PM (IST)

BCCI has officially outlined the developmental path for its white-ball pipeline, locking in the schedule and squad for the upcoming India A Tri-Nation Series. Slated to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, the limited-overs tournament will run from June 9 to June 21, 2026, featuring highly competitive "A" squads from India, Afghanistan, and the host nation, Sri Lanka.

The tournament is structured under a double round-robin blueprint, meaning all three regional powerhouses will square off against each other twice in the group stage. The top two performing teams will eventually punch their tickets to the high-stakes final on June 21.

India A Full Squad for Tri-Series: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.

Where to watch India A matches

Cricket enthusiasts across the subcontinent can catch every ball of the development tour live. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the exclusive television and digital streaming rights, broadcasting the matches starting at 10:00 AM IST in five regional languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Tri-Nation Series: Schedule

June 9: India A vs Sri Lanka A | Dambulla | 10:00 a.m. IST

June 11: India A vs Afghanistan A | Dambulla | 10:00 a.m. IST

June 13: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A | Dambulla | 10:00 a.m. IST

June 15: India A vs Sri Lanka A | Dambulla | 10:00 a.m. IST

June 17: India A vs Afghanistan A | Dambulla | 10:00 a.m. IST

June 19: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A | Dambulla | 10:00 a.m. IST

June 21: Final | Dambulla | 10:00 a.m. IST

A Power-Packed Squad Under Tilak Varma

Dynamic left-hander Tilak Varma will captain the young brigade, with seasoned international player Ruturaj Gaikwad acting as his vice-captain. The collective roster acts as an explicit bridge between elite domestic performers and those on the verge of cementing permanent senior national team spots.  The squad is filled with explosive hitting and tactical variation, featuring names like Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, and Suryansh Shedge, all of whom turned heads in the domestic and franchise windows.

The squad is filled with explosive hitting and tactical variation, featuring names like Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, and Suryansh Shedge, all of whom turned heads in the domestic and franchise windows.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the India A Tri-Nation Series?

It's a limited-overs tournament featuring

When and where will the Tri-Nation Series be held?

The tournament will take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from June 9 to June 21, 2026. Matches are scheduled to start at 10:00 AM IST.

How can cricket enthusiasts watch the India A Tri-Nation Series?

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the exclusive television and digital streaming rights. Matches will be broadcast in five regional languages starting at 10:00 AM IST.

Who are the captain and vice-captain of the India A squad?

Dynamic left-hander Tilak Varma will captain the India A squad. Seasoned international player Ruturaj Gaikwad will act as his vice-captain.

Published at : 05 Jun 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India A Tri Nation Series 2026 India A Vs Sri Lanka A
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