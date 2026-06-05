WATCH: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Lands In Sri Lanka; Audition Begins For Senior India Debut

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrived in Sri Lanka for tournament.

He earned India A call-up post record-breaking IPL.

Tri-series against Afghanistan, Sri Lanka A begins June 9.

His form hints at imminent senior national team debut.

Indian teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has officially arrived in Sri Lanka ahead of the highly anticipated limited-overs developmental tournament. The fifteen-year-old batting prodigy generated immense fan excitement upon landing, fresh from completing an absolutely record-breaking individual campaign in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

Maiden India A Call-Up

The exceptionally gifted top-order batsman earned his historic maiden selection for the senior developmental pathway squad following unprecedented domestic exploits. The Board of Control for Cricket in India rewarded his immense scoring consistency decisively.

The young subcontinental prodigy will turn out under the leadership of newly appointed captain Tilak Varma. The fifteen-member squad is targeting ultimate tournament success over the upcoming fortnight.

The Tri-Series Tournament Schedule

The upcoming assignment features a competitive 50-over tri-series contested alongside developmental teams from Afghanistan and the host nation. All scheduled fixtures will take place exclusively in Dambulla.

The international white-ball window officially commences on Tuesday, June 9, and runs through until the final match on June 21. India A faces Sri Lanka A initially.

Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking Run

Sooryavanshi completely dominated the standard of bowling throughout the professional league season while playing for Rajasthan Royals. He amassed an incredible seasonal total of 776 runs.

The destructive left-handed opening batsman successfully secured the coveted Orange Cap award for his efforts. He maintained a spectacular, boundary-heavy individual strike rate of 237.30 across his seasonal appearances.

His tactical progression under immense high-pressure scenarios drew immense praise from former international icons, including former head coach Kumar Sangakkara. The legendary batsman deemed him more than ready.

Senior International Caps Beckon

Prominent local analysts and former national selectors are already calling for his immediate promotion to the primary senior national white-ball squads. A senior debut seems remarkably imminent.

Should his prolific form continue during this current exposure tour, he remains poised to become the youngest male player capped by India since legendary maestro Sachin Tendulkar in 1989.