US Strikes Iranian Radar Sites As Tehran Launches Drones Towards Strait Of Hormuz

The United States on Saturday said it shot down four Iranian drones that were allegedly heading toward the Strait of Hormuz on Friday before launching strikes on Iranian coastal radar and drone-control facilities, marking a fresh escalation in tensions between the two countries.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the drones posed an immediate threat to maritime traffic in one of the world's most strategically important shipping lanes. In response, American forces targeted surveillance radar sites, including facilities located on islands in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

"The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic," CENTCOM said, adding that the strikes were intended to prevent further attacks.

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Ceasefire Comes Under Renewed Strain

The latest military action has intensified concerns about the durability of the already fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. The exchange follows a series of incidents that have complicated efforts to secure a broader agreement extending the truce and restarting negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme.

Earlier this week, Iranian drone attacks reportedly damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport, resulting in casualties and temporary disruptions to air travel.

Despite the renewed hostilities, US President Donald Trump struck an optimistic tone, telling reporters that "the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well."

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