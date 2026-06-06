Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS Strikes Iranian Radar Sites As Tehran Launches Drones Towards Strait Of Hormuz

US Strikes Iranian Radar Sites As Tehran Launches Drones Towards Strait Of Hormuz

The United States said it intercepted four Iranian drones near the Strait of Hormuz and carried out retaliatory strikes on Iranian radar installations.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 06:40 AM (IST)

The United States on Saturday said it shot down four Iranian drones that were allegedly heading toward the Strait of Hormuz on Friday before launching strikes on Iranian coastal radar and drone-control facilities, marking a fresh escalation in tensions between the two countries.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the drones posed an immediate threat to maritime traffic in one of the world's most strategically important shipping lanes. In response, American forces targeted surveillance radar sites, including facilities located on islands in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

"The attack drones posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic," CENTCOM said, adding that the strikes were intended to prevent further attacks.

ALSO READ: Iran-US Negotiations At Deadlock Over $24 Billion In Frozen Assets: Reports

Ceasefire Comes Under Renewed Strain

The latest military action has intensified concerns about the durability of the already fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. The exchange follows a series of incidents that have complicated efforts to secure a broader agreement extending the truce and restarting negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme.

Earlier this week, Iranian drone attacks reportedly damaged a passenger terminal at Kuwait's main airport, resulting in casualties and temporary disruptions to air travel.

Despite the renewed hostilities, US President Donald Trump struck an optimistic tone, telling reporters that "the situation with Iran seems to be going quite well."

ALSO READ: MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan Elections, Calls Region Integral To India

 

Before You Go

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jun 2026 06:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates Iran War US Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Strikes Iranian Radar Sites As Tehran Launches Drones Towards Strait Of Hormuz
US Strikes Iranian Radar Sites As Tehran Launches Drones Towards Strait Of Hormuz
World
Bill in US Congress seeks to end H-1B visa as route to green card
Bill in US Congress seeks to end H-1B visa as route to green card
World
NASA Orders ISS Astronauts Into SpaceX Capsule Amid Air Leak Scare
NASA Orders ISS Astronauts Into SpaceX Capsule Amid Air Leak Scare
World
Iran At War: Stability On The Streets, Turmoil Beneath The Surface
Iran At War: Stability On The Streets, Turmoil Beneath The Surface
Advertisement

Videos

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case
BIG BREAKING: Attempt to Murder and Arms Act Case Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Firing Probe
POLITICAL TURN IN TAMIL NADU: Annamalai Launches New Party, ‘We The Leader’ Campaign Begins
Ghaziabad Hotel Mystery: Teenage Girl Found Dead in Room, One Detained as Police Probe Deepens
KHODA ON HIGH ALERT: Heavy Security Deployed Ahead of Friday Namaz Amid Surya Case Tension
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget