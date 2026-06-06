Khan Sir Surrenders At Patna Civil Court After Facing FIR Over Attack On His Coaching Centre

Educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, surrendered before a civil court in Patna on Saturday in connection with a case linked to the attack on his coaching institute earlier this week.

The development comes days after an FIR was registered against him and reports emerged that police teams were searching for the educator. With charges related to attempted murder and provisions of the Arms Act included in the case, legal pressure had mounted on Khan amid the ongoing investigation.

His appearance before the court comes at a time when authorities are examining multiple aspects of the incident, including allegations of firing, vandalism and the involvement of rival coaching operators.

Police Search Followed FIR Registration

Speculation over Khan Sir's whereabouts had intensified after reports suggested that he was not present at his coaching institute and could not be contacted by investigators.

According to sources, police teams had been looking for him since an FIR was lodged following the violence at the Khan Global Studies Institute in Patna.

The case raised the possibility of arrest, prompting heightened attention around the educator's next legal move before he ultimately surrendered to the court.

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Coaching Centre Came Under Attack

The controversy stems from an incident on Tuesday night when a group of around 15 to 20 people allegedly vandalised the Khan Global Studies Institute and hurled stones at the premises.

Police launched an investigation following the attack and later named Khan Sir in the FIR.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma had earlier said that the educator would be questioned as part of the investigation into the incident.

Guards Detained Over Alleged Firing

The case escalated after police detained two security guards employed at the coaching institute on Thursday for allegedly opening fire during the disturbance.

The action followed the circulation of a purported video on social media that appeared to show gunshots being fired during the incident.

Khan had initially claimed that individuals associated with a rival coaching institute were behind the firing. However, he later said that only a detailed police investigation could determine whether firing had actually taken place and who was responsible.

ALSO READ | Khan Sir Coaching Firing Case: Guard Claims He Opened Fire On Educator's Instructions

Rival Institute's Allegations Under Probe

The dispute took another turn after representatives of a rival coaching institute held a press conference and alleged that Khan himself had orchestrated the vandalism.

The allegations have not been independently established and remain part of the wider investigation being conducted by the police.

Authorities have so far not publicly commented on those claims and have maintained that all aspects of the case are being examined before any conclusions are drawn.