'Empty Rhetoric Won't Change Reality': India Rejects Pakistan's Kashmir Claims At UN

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'J&K Was, Is And Will Remain Part Of India': New Delhi Slams Pakistan's 'Hollow Claims' At UN

'J&K Was, Is And Will Remain Part Of India': New Delhi Slams Pakistan's 'Hollow Claims' At UN

India strongly rejected Pakistan's remarks on Jammu and Kashmir at the UN and slammed Islamabad of misusing international platforms to push "biased and false narratives".

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's response followed Pakistan's Security Council report comments.

India on early Saturday delivered a sharp response to Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), accusing it of exploiting its temporary seat on the UN Security Council to spread "false narratives" on Jammu and Kashmir and reiterating that the Union Territory remains an inseparable part of India.

Speaking during the UNGA plenary session on the Annual Report of the Security Council, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, said Pakistan had once again attempted to misuse a global platform for its political objectives.

Harish said Pakistan's repeated references to what India considers an internal matter had compelled New Delhi to respond. "The unwarranted reference by Pakistan to a matter strictly internal to India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has compelled me to respond," he said.

ALSO READ: MEA Rejects Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan Elections, Calls Region Integral To India

'Security Council Membership Comes With Responsibility'

The Indian envoy further alleged that Pakistan had abused its current position on the UN Security Council by circulating "misinformed and misleading communications" and attempting to promote biased narratives.

He further warned that membership of the Security Council carried significant responsibilities.

"I would like to remind Pakistan that being a member of the UN Security Council is a huge responsibility. It is not a forum for peddling biased and false narratives," Harish said.

Pakistan is currently serving a two-year term as an elected member of the Security Council, which is scheduled to conclude at the end of this year.

ALSO READ: Tense Exchange At London Event As Audience Raises Dissent Question Before CJI Surya Kant

India Reiterates Position On Jammu And Kashmir

Reaffirming India's long-standing position, Harish categorically rejected Pakistan's assertions regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

"I would like to make it loud and clear. Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he stated.

The Indian envoy added that any claims challenging India's sovereignty over the region were "baseless" and inconsistent with historical facts.

"Any assertions to the contrary are baseless, devoid of and inconsistent with historical facts. Empty rhetoric and hollow claims by Pakistan would not change this fundamental reality," he said.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Credits Trump For India-Pakistan Ceasefire, Says ‘Forever Grateful’

Fresh Diplomatic Exchange At UN

The latest exchange marks another round of diplomatic sparring between India and Pakistan at the United Nations, where Islamabad has frequently attempted to raise the Kashmir issue during discussions unrelated to the subject.

India has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has objected to Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the issue through multilateral platforms.

Harish's remarks came in response to comments made by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, during deliberations on the Security Council's annual report, prompting India to exercise its right of reply and reiterate its position before the General Assembly. 

Before You Go

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case

Frequently Asked Questions

What warning did India issue to Pakistan regarding its UNSC membership?

India reminded Pakistan that UNSC membership is a significant responsibility, not a forum for biased narratives. It accused Pakistan of abusing its current position on the Security Council.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 06 Jun 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jammu And Kashmir UN Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'J&K Was, Is And Will Remain Part Of India': New Delhi Slams Pakistan's 'Hollow Claims' At UN
'Empty Rhetoric Won't Change Reality': India Rejects Pakistan's Kashmir Claims At UN
India
Cockroach Janata Party Protest LIVE: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Lands In Delhi Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Lands In Delhi Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest | LIVE
India
NIA Arrests Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla In Bhangar Blast Probe: What Is The Case About?
NIA Arrests Former TMC MLA Saokat Molla In Bhangar Blast Probe: What Is The Case About?
India
NIA Arrests Absconding Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla In Bhangar Blast Probe
NIA Arrests Absconding Ex-TMC MLA Saokat Molla In Bhangar Blast Probe
Advertisement

Videos

BIG LEGAL ACTION: Attempt to Murder FIR Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Coaching Firing Case
BIG BREAKING: Attempt to Murder and Arms Act Case Filed Against Khan Sir in Patna Firing Probe
POLITICAL TURN IN TAMIL NADU: Annamalai Launches New Party, ‘We The Leader’ Campaign Begins
Ghaziabad Hotel Mystery: Teenage Girl Found Dead in Room, One Detained as Police Probe Deepens
KHODA ON HIGH ALERT: Heavy Security Deployed Ahead of Friday Namaz Amid Surya Case Tension
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget