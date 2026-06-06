'Empty Rhetoric Won't Change Reality': India Rejects Pakistan's Kashmir Claims At UN

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's response followed Pakistan's Security Council report comments.

India on early Saturday delivered a sharp response to Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), accusing it of exploiting its temporary seat on the UN Security Council to spread "false narratives" on Jammu and Kashmir and reiterating that the Union Territory remains an inseparable part of India.

Speaking during the UNGA plenary session on the Annual Report of the Security Council, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, said Pakistan had once again attempted to misuse a global platform for its political objectives.

Harish said Pakistan's repeated references to what India considers an internal matter had compelled New Delhi to respond. "The unwarranted reference by Pakistan to a matter strictly internal to India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has compelled me to respond," he said.

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'Security Council Membership Comes With Responsibility'

The Indian envoy further alleged that Pakistan had abused its current position on the UN Security Council by circulating "misinformed and misleading communications" and attempting to promote biased narratives.

He further warned that membership of the Security Council carried significant responsibilities.

"I would like to remind Pakistan that being a member of the UN Security Council is a huge responsibility. It is not a forum for peddling biased and false narratives," Harish said.

VIDEO | New York: Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish (@AmbHarishP) delivered India's statement at the UN General Assembly Plenary on Annual Report of the Security Council.



"The unwarranted reference by Pakistan to a matter strictly… pic.twitter.com/DIeJR1GlfD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 6, 2026

Pakistan is currently serving a two-year term as an elected member of the Security Council, which is scheduled to conclude at the end of this year.

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India Reiterates Position On Jammu And Kashmir

Reaffirming India's long-standing position, Harish categorically rejected Pakistan's assertions regarding Jammu and Kashmir.

"I would like to make it loud and clear. Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he stated.

The Indian envoy added that any claims challenging India's sovereignty over the region were "baseless" and inconsistent with historical facts.

"Any assertions to the contrary are baseless, devoid of and inconsistent with historical facts. Empty rhetoric and hollow claims by Pakistan would not change this fundamental reality," he said.

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Fresh Diplomatic Exchange At UN

The latest exchange marks another round of diplomatic sparring between India and Pakistan at the United Nations, where Islamabad has frequently attempted to raise the Kashmir issue during discussions unrelated to the subject.

India has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has objected to Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the issue through multilateral platforms.

Harish's remarks came in response to comments made by Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, during deliberations on the Security Council's annual report, prompting India to exercise its right of reply and reiterate its position before the General Assembly.