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HomePhoto GalleryIPLRCB IPL 2026 Squad: Top 5 Highest Paid Players

RCB IPL 2026 Squad: Top 5 Highest Paid Players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a solid start to their IPL 2026 campaign. Here's a look at some of the top paid players in the defending champions' squad.

By : Suyash Sahay  | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a solid start to their IPL 2026 campaign. Here's a look at some of the top paid players in the defending champions' squad.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a solid start to their IPL 2026 campaign. Here's a look at some of the top paid players in the defending champions' squad.

1/5
Jitesh Sharma, RCB's wicketkeeper, comes in at the fifth spot. He was retained by the franchise for IPL 2026 on a Rs 11 crore contract.
Jitesh Sharma, RCB's wicketkeeper, comes in at the fifth spot. He was retained by the franchise for IPL 2026 on a Rs 11 crore contract.
2/5
Next up is RCB's captain, Rajat Patidar. The franchise won their first IPL title under his leadership, and he was retained for the season also on a Rs 11 crore contract.
Next up is RCB's captain, Rajat Patidar. The franchise won their first IPL title under his leadership, and he was retained for the season also on a Rs 11 crore contract.
Published at : 05 Apr 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
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Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood RCB IPL

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