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RCB IPL 2026 Squad: Top 5 Highest Paid Players
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a solid start to their IPL 2026 campaign. Here's a look at some of the top paid players in the defending champions' squad.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a solid start to their IPL 2026 campaign. Here's a look at some of the top paid players in the defending champions' squad.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :Virat Kohli Josh Hazlewood RCB IPL
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