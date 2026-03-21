The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Top 12 Contestants, Prize Money Details Revealed

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After weeks of intense rivalries, unexpected twists and high-stakes tasks, The 50 is finally heading towards its grand finale. What began with 50 contestants has now narrowed down to a fierce final lineup, with anticipation at an all-time high as the show prepares to crown its winner and reward a lucky fan.

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When And Where To Watch The Grand Finale

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The much-awaited finale is set to air on Sunday, March 22.

Viewers can catch the action live on:

JioHotstar: 9 PM

9 PM Colors TV: 10:30 PM

With emotions running high and stakes at their peak, the finale promises a dramatic end to the season.

Top 12 Contestants Fighting For The Trophy

From an initial pool of 50 participants, only 12 have made it this far. The finalists include:

Prince Narula

Faisal Shaikh

Rajat Dalal

Shiv Thakare

Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Ridhi Dogra

Manisha Rani

Urvashi Dholakia

Ravinder Singh

Krishna Shroff

Archana Gautam

Nehal Chudasama

The final episode will further narrow this list down to the top four contestants, with a high-pressure “ticket-to-finale” task deciding their fate.

Prize Money: What’s At Stake?

Unlike traditional formats, the prize pool carries an interesting twist.

The contestants have collectively built a prize fund of over Rs 40 lakh, which will be awarded to a lucky viewer. Additionally, a fan who consistently backed the winning contestant stands a chance to win up to Rs 50 lakh.

This unique format has kept viewers deeply invested throughout the season.

Game-Changing Twist Before The Finale

One of the biggest turning points came with the Lion’s dare/no-dare task, which dramatically altered the competition.

Three contestants were given a tough choice, boost the prize pool by Rs 6 lakh or protect fellow participants. Choosing the former led to the eviction of six contestants, reshaping the game just days before the finale.

This twist not only intensified competition but also changed the dynamics inside the house.