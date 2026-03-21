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HomeEntertainmentTelevisionThe 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Top 12 Contestants, Prize Money Details Revealed

The 50 Grand Finale: When And Where To Watch, Top 12 Contestants, Prize Money Details Revealed

The 50 grand finale airs on March 22. Check when and where to watch, top contestants, prize money and all key details ahead of the big winner announcement.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 06:59 PM (IST)
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After weeks of intense rivalries, unexpected twists and high-stakes tasks, The 50 is finally heading towards its grand finale. What began with 50 contestants has now narrowed down to a fierce final lineup, with anticipation at an all-time high as the show prepares to crown its winner and reward a lucky fan.

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When And Where To Watch The Grand Finale

 
 
 
 
 
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The much-awaited finale is set to air on Sunday, March 22.

Viewers can catch the action live on:

  • JioHotstar: 9 PM
  • Colors TV: 10:30 PM

With emotions running high and stakes at their peak, the finale promises a dramatic end to the season.

Top 12 Contestants Fighting For The Trophy

From an initial pool of 50 participants, only 12 have made it this far. The finalists include:

  • Prince Narula
  • Faisal Shaikh
  • Rajat Dalal
  • Shiv Thakare
  • Vikrant Singh Rajpoot
  • Ridhi Dogra
  • Manisha Rani
  • Urvashi Dholakia
  • Ravinder Singh
  • Krishna Shroff
  • Archana Gautam
  • Nehal Chudasama

The final episode will further narrow this list down to the top four contestants, with a high-pressure “ticket-to-finale” task deciding their fate.

Prize Money: What’s At Stake?

Unlike traditional formats, the prize pool carries an interesting twist.

The contestants have collectively built a prize fund of over Rs 40 lakh, which will be awarded to a lucky viewer. Additionally, a fan who consistently backed the winning contestant stands a chance to win up to Rs 50 lakh.

This unique format has kept viewers deeply invested throughout the season.

Game-Changing Twist Before The Finale

One of the biggest turning points came with the Lion’s dare/no-dare task, which dramatically altered the competition.

Three contestants were given a tough choice, boost the prize pool by Rs 6 lakh or protect fellow participants. Choosing the former led to the eviction of six contestants, reshaping the game just days before the finale.

This twist not only intensified competition but also changed the dynamics inside the house.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is the grand finale of The 50?

The grand finale of The 50 will air on Sunday, March 22. You can watch it on JioHotstar at 9 PM or on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.

How many contestants started and how many are left for the finale?

The show began with 50 contestants, and it has now narrowed down to a final lineup of 12 participants competing for the trophy.

What are the prizes for the winner and a fan?

A prize fund of over Rs 40 lakh has been built for a lucky viewer. Additionally, a fan who supported the winning contestant can win up to Rs 50 lakh.

Were there any major twists before the finale?

Yes, a Lion's dare/no-dare task significantly impacted the competition. Choosing to boost the prize fund led to the eviction of six contestants.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 06:59 PM (IST)
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JioHotstar The 50 Finale Reality Show Finale Colors TV Shows
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