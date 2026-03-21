Drishyam 3's planned April 3 release is uncertain due to external factors, with a possible postponement being considered by the makers.
Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 May Face Delay Ahead Of April 3 Release Amid Gulf Crisis
Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 may be delayed from its April 3 release due to Gulf tensions affecting overseas markets. Official update awaited.
The much-anticipated Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal and helmed by Jeethu Joseph, may no longer meet its planned April 3 release. While fans have been eagerly counting down to the next chapter, fresh reports suggest that external factors could force a rethink.
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Gulf Situation Casts Shadow On Release Plans
According to reports, the evolving geopolitical climate in the Gulf region has introduced uncertainty around the film’s overseas rollout. The region remains a crucial market for Indian cinema, and ongoing tensions have reportedly disrupted theatrical prospects.
Industry trackers indicate that the makers are now weighing a possible postponement, with an official decision expected shortly. The situation has already impacted other big-ticket releases, highlighting the ripple effect across the film business.
Not The First Film To Be Affected
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This is not an isolated case. Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups was earlier pushed from March 19 to June 4, with similar concerns linked to the Gulf scenario.
With overseas markets playing a key role in box office performance, such developments have made release strategies increasingly complex for filmmakers.
Massive Expectations From Georgekutty’s Final Chapter
The third instalment carries enormous anticipation as it promises to bring closure to the story of Georgekutty, a man known for going to any lengths to protect his family.
Fans are keen to discover how the narrative unfolds, making any delay particularly disappointing for those awaiting the finale.
Makers Hint At Story Direction
Director Jeethu Joseph had earlier offered a glimpse into the film’s premise, stating, “The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty’s life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story.”
The makers also shared their perspective, saying, “The phenomenal response to the first two parts convinced us that Georgekutty’s journey had more to tell. Only after detailed talks with Jeethu did we finalize this new version”
As speculation grows, all eyes are now on an official announcement.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current release status of Drishyam 3?
Why is the release of Drishyam 3 potentially being delayed?
The evolving geopolitical climate in the Gulf region is causing uncertainty around the film's overseas rollout, a crucial market for Indian cinema.
Has this release delay affected other films?
Yes, other big-ticket releases, like Yash's Toxic, have also faced postponements due to similar concerns related to the Gulf scenario.
What can fans expect from Drishyam 3?
Drishyam 3 is the final chapter promising closure to Georgekutty's story, focusing on his life four-and-a-half years later.