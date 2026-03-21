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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Film After Theatres

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Film After Theatres

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: The wait is over as the makers have announced the streaming platform and OTT release date for Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 21 Mar 2026 02:34 PM (IST)
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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release: Following the theatrical release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, fans are eagerly waiting for its OTT debut. With most shows running houseful for several days, many viewers are looking forward to watching the film as soon as possible. Some also prefer to wait for the digital release instead of spending on theatre tickets, while still wanting to experience the much-praised cinematic spectacle.

While the first instalment was released on Netflix, the rights for Dhurandhar 2 have been purchased by a different streaming platform. 

When Will Dhurandhar 2 Release On OTT?

Dhurandhar 2, which was released on May 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, will begin streaming on OTT 64 days after its theatrical release. This means fans can watch it for the first time, or rewatch it, on JioHotstar starting May 22. The streaming rights of the film have been reportedly acquired by JioHotstar for Rs 150 crore. 

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh ‘Slapped’ At Dhurandhar 2 Premiere After-Party By Akshaye Khanna’s On-Screen Wife

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 opened with paid premiere shows on March 18 and was officially released in theatres on March 19. At the box office, it clashed with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

ALSO READ| Viral Mahakumbh Girl Monalisa Appeals For Help, Says ‘We Are Receiving Death Threats’ After Marriage

The film earned Rs 43 crore from its premiere shows alone. On its opening day, it collected Rs 102.55 crore, followed by Rs 80.72 crore on Day 2. On Day 3, it has so far earned Rs 45.20 crore, according to data from Sacnilk.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will Dhurandhar 2 be available on OTT?

Dhurandhar 2 will begin streaming on JioHotstar 64 days after its theatrical release, starting May 22.

Which OTT platform will stream Dhurandhar 2?

The streaming rights for Dhurandhar 2 have been acquired by JioHotstar.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn from its premiere shows?

Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 43 crore from its paid premiere shows alone.

What was the official release date of Dhurandhar 2 in theaters?

Dhurandhar 2 was officially released in theaters on March 19.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Mar 2026 02:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Breaking News ABP Live Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2
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