Kangana Ranaut believes Aditya Dhar has become a 'superstar director' due to his success with Dhurandhar, highlighting that directors like Spielberg and Tarantino are often bigger than actors in Hollywood.
Kangana Ranaut Hails Aditya Dhar As ‘Brighter Than Any Hero’ After Dhurandhar 2 Success
Kangana Ranaut praises Aditya Dhar after Dhurandhar 2’s massive success, calling him a ‘superstar director’ inspiring a new generation.
As Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues its record-breaking run, the film’s impact is now sparking strong reactions within the industry. After receiving widespread acclaim from filmmakers and actors alike, Kangana Ranaut has added her voice to the chorus, placing the spotlight firmly on director Aditya Dhar and his growing influence in Indian cinema.
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Kangana Ranaut Calls Aditya Dhar A ‘Superstar Director’
Kangana Ranaut praised Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar by mentioning how his journey is inspiring a whole new wave of youngsters to step into filmmaking not just as directors but also as photographers and technicians.#Dhurandhar2 #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/Yfj1QFeLVl— Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) March 21, 2026
Taking to Instagram, Kangana expressed her admiration for Dhar’s achievement, highlighting how his success signals a shift in the industry’s narrative. She wrote, "The best thing about Dhurandhar’s success is that Aditya Dhar, @adityadharfilms, a superstar director, is established. Hollywood superstar directors are always far bigger than superstar actors. Eg: Spielberg, Tarantino, Nolan. We never give our filmmakers enough respect or credit."
Her remarks underline a broader conversation about the recognition filmmakers receive compared to on-screen stars.
‘Shining Brighter Than Any Hero’: Kangana On Industry Dynamics
Expanding on her thoughts, Kangana reflected on the challenges faced by filmmakers in India and why more credit is overdue. She stated, "They are overworked, underpaid and bullied by superstars. As a result, I never meet any young person, insider or outsider, who dreams of becoming a filmmaker, director of photography or any other technician. Everyone claims to be talented, but they only want to be actors. Here is a superstar filmmaker shining brighter than any hero. Today, so many youngsters are watching his story who will aspire to be like him and take the film industry to greater heights!! Salutations, sir @adityadharfilms."
Her words position Dhar’s journey as not just a success story, but a potential turning point for aspiring creators.
Industry Applause Continues For Dhurandhar 2
Kangana is not alone in her praise. Filmmakers such as S. S. Rajamouli and Rakesh Roshan have already lauded Dhar’s work, with many calling the film a milestone in contemporary commercial cinema. Actors including Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun have also publicly appreciated the film’s scale and execution.
The growing list of endorsements reflects how deeply the film has resonated across the industry.
Box Office Momentum Shows No Signs Of Slowing
The film opened to an exceptional response, delivering massive numbers both domestically and globally. With collections already crossing significant milestones, Dhurandhar: The Revenge remains one of the most talked-about releases of the year.
The continued momentum suggests that the film’s influence extends beyond numbers—fuelled equally by audience buzz and industry backing.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Kangana Ranaut calling Aditya Dhar a 'superstar director'?
What is Kangana Ranaut's view on the struggles of filmmakers in India?
She feels filmmakers are overworked, underpaid, and bullied by superstars, which discourages young people from aspiring to become directors or technicians.
Who else in the industry has praised Aditya Dhar and Dhurandhar?
Filmmakers like S. S. Rajamouli and Rakesh Roshan, as well as actors Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun, have also applauded Dhar's work and the film.
What is the plot of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?
The film continues the story from the previous installment and explores the origins of the main character, his rise in the underworld, and a larger mission.