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HomeEntertainmentTelevisionDhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

Dhurandhar TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film To Air On Three Channels Simultaneously

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is set to premiere on television as its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, gears up for its OTT release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 May 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
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Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar is coming to television, and it is going to be a big one. The film will air on three major channels at the same time, making it one of the most anticipated TV premieres of the year. After breaking records at the box office and on OTT, the film is now all set to bring that same energy straight into living rooms across the country.

Dhurandhar: When And Where To Watch

Audiences who missed the film in theatres or on OTT now have another chance to catch it, and this time, right from their living rooms. Dhurandhar will broadcast simultaneously on Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex on May 30 at 7 PM.

Director Aditya Dhar shared his excitement about the television debut. "We are deeply grateful for the immense love that audiences have showered on Dhurandhar, and our franchise continues to receive an overwhelming response. We are bringing our film to homes across the country with a premiere on Star Gold, Star Gold 2, and Colors Cineplex on May 30th at 7 pm," he said.

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A JioHotstar spokesperson also spoke about the scale of the event, saying that some films go beyond entertainment and turn into cultural moments, and Dhurandhar is exactly that. The idea behind airing it on three channels at once is to make the premiere feel like a national event that families can sit down and enjoy together. The film features Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi, and was directed by Aditya Dhar.

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Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date

While the first film heads to TV, its sequel is getting ready for its OTT moment. Dhurandhar 2, which released in March and went on to become Bollywood's biggest box office success, will have its India premiere on June 5 on Jio Hotstar. But before that, on June 4, Jio Hotstar will host a special digital premiere featuring an unseen, raw cut of the film, which did not make it to theatres. For fans of the franchise, that is something to look forward to.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main actors in Dhurandhar?

The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhurandhar TV Premiere Star Gold Star Gold 2 Colors Cineplex
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