Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Shilpa Shinde admitted her sexual harassment claim against producer Sanjay Kohli was false.

Shinde stated she filed the claim due to professional and legal pressures.

The dispute with 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' concluded with a settlement.

Shinde's relationship with the show's team has since improved significantly.

Nearly a decade after one of Indian television's most controversial disputes, actor Shilpa Shinde has made a startling admission about her fallout with the makers of the hit sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. Speaking on a podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, the actor revealed that the sexual harassment complaint she had filed against producer Sanjay Kohli during their bitter 2016 dispite was not true.

According to Shilpa, the complaint emerged at a time when she felt trapped in an escalating legal and professional battle linked to her exit from the show and pending payments.

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Shilpa Shinde Says She Felt She Had No Alternative

Looking back on the controversy, Shilpa candidly addressed the legal action she took during the dispute.

She said, "Nobody knows this. I am not afraid of speaking the truth, and I will still say it, what I am saying is a big thing. I had filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option, and I eventually came out of it after reaching a settlement."

The actor explained that the matter was eventually resolved through a settlement and that her financial dues were cleared afterwards.

Further discussing the circumstances surrounding the complaint, she said, "At that time, no producer supported him, and I filed the case on that basis. The police directly tell you that if you want an FIR to be registered, you will have to write serious allegations, and I come from a law background. Through this platform today, I am saying that it was false. I am confessing the truth for the first time today. Later, we reached a settlement, and the payment that was due to us, which was supposed to be cleared after three months, was paid."

Relationship With Makers Has Improved

Despite the highly publicised fallout, Shilpa revealed that her relationship with the team behind Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! has changed significantly over the years.

Speaking about returning to the franchise, she said, "Even after 11 years, I agreed to do Bhabhiji only because Manoj Santoshi ji was our writer and it was his wish. I had hurt him as well, and despite everything that happened, I am working with him today. Our relationship is very good now."

The actor explained that her return to work with the team showed how circumstances had evolved since the controversy. She added that relations are now cordial and that both sides have moved forward from the dispute.

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The Dispute That Shook Television Industry

Shilpa's departure from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! in 2016 quickly evolved into one of the most widely discussed disputes in the television industry.

At the time, the actor left the comedy series amid disagreements related to contractual terms and alleged delays in payment. The show's producers accused her of failing to honour professional commitments and reportedly served legal notices asking her to return to work.

As tensions intensified, the disagreement moved beyond the workplace and into a lengthy legal and public confrontation. Shilpa levelled several accusations against the production team, including allegations of workplace harassment, attempts to isolate her professionally and pressure linked to contractual arrangements.

The matter was later settled outside court, bringing an end to the dispute and reportedly resulting in the clearance of outstanding payments.