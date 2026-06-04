Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kuwait released video showing June 3 airport drone attack.

Airport strike killed one person, injuring 63 others.

Kuwait detected 30 missiles/drones, expelled two Iranian diplomats.

Kuwait has released video footage purportedly showing the June 3 drone and missile strike on Kuwait International Airport, an incident that has sharply heightened regional tensions. The attack, which followed U.S. military operations targeting Iran’s Qeshm Island, also reportedly extended to Bahrain, according to official accounts.

Video Evidence Shows Impact At Kuwait Int'l Airport

Authorities in Kuwait have circulated visual evidence of the assault, which they say captured drones and missiles striking the airport complex in the early hours of Wednesday. The footage has intensified diplomatic scrutiny as investigators piece together the sequence of events and assess the scale of damage inflicted on critical infrastructure.

VIDEO | Kuwait releases footage of June 3 Iranian drone attack on Kuwait International Airport.#KuwaitNews



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/f1UUljTNwk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2026

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The strike is believed to have disrupted multiple operational zones within the airport, forcing an immediate suspension of services and triggering emergency response measures across the facility.

Airport Operations Disrupted, Casualties Reported

According to Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA, the coordinated attack caused extensive damage to several airport installations and brought flight operations to a sudden halt. The foreign ministry confirmed that one person was killed and dozens sustained injuries, while diplomatic facilities within the airport vicinity were also affected.

Later in the day, limited flight activity resumed for Kuwait’s national carrier, though authorities emphasized that normal operations were still being restored in phases. The health ministry further reported that at least 63 people, including passengers and airport staff, were injured in the incident.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also reacted to the developments, condemning the strike and confirming that the deceased victim was an Indian national.

ALSO READ: Indian National Dies, 63 Injured In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Airport, Embassy Assures Support

30 Missiles and Drones Detected, Diplomatic Action Taken

Kuwait’s defense ministry stated that its monitoring systems tracked approximately 30 incoming ballistic missiles and drones during the attack, underscoring the scale and coordination of the strike. Security forces remain on high alert as investigations continue into the origin and trajectory of the weapons used.

In a strong diplomatic response, Kuwait’s foreign ministry summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires, Hamed Hamid Yaqoubi Far, issuing a formal protest over the incident. The ministry further escalated its response by ordering two Iranian embassy officials to leave the country within 24 hours, signaling a sharp deterioration in bilateral relations.