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HomeNewsWorldKuwait Releases CCTV Evidence Of Deadly Airport Missile Strike; Indian Killed, 63 Injured: VIDEO

Kuwait Releases CCTV Evidence Of Deadly Airport Missile Strike; Indian Killed, 63 Injured: VIDEO

Kuwait releases video of June 3 drone strike on airport; 1 dead, 63 injured, operations hit, diplomatic tensions with Iran escalate.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kuwait released video showing June 3 airport drone attack.
  • Airport strike killed one person, injuring 63 others.
  • Kuwait detected 30 missiles/drones, expelled two Iranian diplomats.

Kuwait has released video footage purportedly showing the June 3 drone and missile strike on Kuwait International Airport, an incident that has sharply heightened regional tensions. The attack, which followed U.S. military operations targeting Iran’s Qeshm Island, also reportedly extended to Bahrain, according to official accounts.

Video Evidence Shows Impact At Kuwait Int'l Airport

Authorities in Kuwait have circulated visual evidence of the assault, which they say captured drones and missiles striking the airport complex in the early hours of Wednesday. The footage has intensified diplomatic scrutiny as investigators piece together the sequence of events and assess the scale of damage inflicted on critical infrastructure.

 

ALSO READ: Israel, Lebanon Agree Ceasefire Plan Amid Push For Wider Deal To End Iran Conflict

The strike is believed to have disrupted multiple operational zones within the airport, forcing an immediate suspension of services and triggering emergency response measures across the facility.

Airport Operations Disrupted, Casualties Reported

According to Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA, the coordinated attack caused extensive damage to several airport installations and brought flight operations to a sudden halt. The foreign ministry confirmed that one person was killed and dozens sustained injuries, while diplomatic facilities within the airport vicinity were also affected.

Later in the day, limited flight activity resumed for Kuwait’s national carrier, though authorities emphasized that normal operations were still being restored in phases. The health ministry further reported that at least 63 people, including passengers and airport staff, were injured in the incident.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also reacted to the developments, condemning the strike and confirming that the deceased victim was an Indian national.

ALSO READ: Indian National Dies, 63 Injured In Iranian Strike On Kuwait Airport, Embassy Assures Support

30 Missiles and Drones Detected, Diplomatic Action Taken

Kuwait’s defense ministry stated that its monitoring systems tracked approximately 30 incoming ballistic missiles and drones during the attack, underscoring the scale and coordination of the strike. Security forces remain on high alert as investigations continue into the origin and trajectory of the weapons used.

In a strong diplomatic response, Kuwait’s foreign ministry summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires, Hamed Hamid Yaqoubi Far, issuing a formal protest over the incident. The ministry further escalated its response by ordering two Iranian embassy officials to leave the country within 24 hours, signaling a sharp deterioration in bilateral relations.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Kuwait International Airport on June 3?

Kuwait International Airport was struck by a drone and missile attack in the early hours of June 3. Kuwaiti authorities have released video footage purportedly showing the impact of the strike.

Were there any casualties or damage at the airport?

Yes, one person was killed and 63 people, including passengers and staff, were injured. The attack caused extensive damage to airport installations and halted flight operations.

What was the diplomatic response from Kuwait regarding the attack?

Kuwait summoned Iran's charge d'affaires to issue a formal protest over the incident. Additionally, two Iranian embassy officials were ordered to leave the country within 24 hours.

How many missiles and drones were detected during the attack?

Kuwait's defense ministry reported that its monitoring systems tracked approximately 30 incoming ballistic missiles and drones during the June 3 attack.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kuwait Airport Attack Iran US War Kuwait Drone Strike
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