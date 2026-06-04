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HomeNewsIndiaBihar Hospital ICU Fire Kills 3, Several Feared Trapped As Early-Morning Blaze Engulfs Ward

Bihar Hospital ICU Fire Kills 3, Several Feared Trapped As Early-Morning Blaze Engulfs Ward

Bihar Hospital ICU Fire: Blaze at Muzaffarpur’s Prasad Hospital ICU kills 3, sparks evacuation, probe into suspected short circuit underway as rescue efforts continue.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 07:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Fire at Muzaffarpur hospital ICU killed three people.
  • Fire erupted early Thursday inside hospital's fifth-floor ICU.
  • Emergency services evacuated twenty critically ill patients from ICU.
  • Officials assure thorough investigation into hospital's safety lapses.

Bihar Hospital ICU Fire: At least three people died after a sudden and intense fire at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, early Thursday morning inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Officials have confirmed three deaths, while fears persist that the toll may increase as rescue teams continue assessment. Currently, large-scale emergency evacuations are underway.

Fire Breaks Out In Bihar Hospital's ICU

The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m., when the fire department received an emergency alert about a blaze spreading inside the hospital’s fifth-floor ICU. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site, where patients were trapped in a critical care environment as smoke and flames spread rapidly.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, Subrat Kumar Sen said, "Several lives were lost following a massive fire that broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Firefighting teams, arriving promptly at the scene, have successfully brought the blaze under control. Reports received so far indicate three fatalities. Further details awaited"

ALSO READ: Delhi Hotel Fire: FIR Filed, Owner Identified, 10 Policemen Hurt. Here's What We Know

Rescue operations were carried out under challenging conditions, with firefighters and hospital staff working together to evacuate patients from the affected ward. The urgency of the situation forced authorities to transfer several critically ill individuals to nearby hospitals for advanced treatment.

Mass Evacuation Underway

Officials confirmed that nearly 20 patients were pulled out of the ICU during the operation. The swift evacuation helped prevent a larger disaster, although the situation remained chaotic due to the sudden outbreak of fire and the vulnerability of ICU patients.

Also Read: PM Expresses Grief Over Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid

The administration has assured a thorough investigation into safety lapses, if any.

Before You Go

Delhi Hotel Fire: Eyewitnesses Reveal Chaos, Heroic Rescues and Safety Lapses

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur?

A sudden and intense fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, early Thursday morning.

How many fatalities have been confirmed?

Officials have confirmed three deaths following the fire. Fears persist that the toll may increase as rescue teams continue their assessment.

When did the fire incident occur?

The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Thursday morning. The fire department received an emergency alert about the blaze then.

How many patients were in the ICU during the fire?

Thirteen patients were present inside the ICU when the fire broke out. Approximately 20 patients were pulled out during the operation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 07:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Muzaffarpur Hospital Fire Prasad Hospital Fire Bihar News Fire
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