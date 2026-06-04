Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fire at Muzaffarpur hospital ICU killed three people.

Fire erupted early Thursday inside hospital's fifth-floor ICU.

Emergency services evacuated twenty critically ill patients from ICU.

Officials assure thorough investigation into hospital's safety lapses.

Bihar Hospital ICU Fire: At least three people died after a sudden and intense fire at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, early Thursday morning inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Officials have confirmed three deaths, while fears persist that the toll may increase as rescue teams continue assessment. Currently, large-scale emergency evacuations are underway.

Fire Breaks Out In Bihar Hospital's ICU

The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m., when the fire department received an emergency alert about a blaze spreading inside the hospital’s fifth-floor ICU. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the site, where patients were trapped in a critical care environment as smoke and flames spread rapidly.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, Subrat Kumar Sen said, "Several lives were lost following a massive fire that broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Firefighting teams, arriving promptly at the scene, have successfully brought the blaze under control. Reports received so far indicate three fatalities. Further details awaited"

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Rescue operations were carried out under challenging conditions, with firefighters and hospital staff working together to evacuate patients from the affected ward. The urgency of the situation forced authorities to transfer several critically ill individuals to nearby hospitals for advanced treatment.

Mass Evacuation Underway

Officials confirmed that nearly 20 patients were pulled out of the ICU during the operation. The swift evacuation helped prevent a larger disaster, although the situation remained chaotic due to the sudden outbreak of fire and the vulnerability of ICU patients.

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The administration has assured a thorough investigation into safety lapses, if any.