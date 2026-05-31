Rupali Ganguly Expresses Anger Over Mumbai Power Outage, Says ‘They Dare Ask For Feedback’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rupali Ganguly voiced frustration over prolonged Mumbai power outage.

She highlighted issues with electricity provider's customer support.

Outages occurred during peak demand due to high temperatures.

Residents faced power cuts lasting several hours.

Television actor Rupali Ganguly has publicly voiced her frustration after a prolonged power outage affected her residential area in Mumbai. The Anupamaa star took to X to express her concerns. Apart from talking about the disruption caused by the blackout, she also questioned the quality of customer support provided by the electricity company.

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Rupali Ganguly Calls Out Electricity Provider

Power outage in our building and two other buildings since 11 am last night … the lights kept going and coming but now it’s been gone since 1 am … your useless chatbots been saying the issue will be resolved in 34 mins since the last 4 hours and now says there is no outage at… — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 30, 2026

Ganguly first shared her experience through a strongly worded post on X, revealing that her building and two neighbouring residential complexes had been without a stable power supply for hours.

In her post, she wrote, "Power outage in our building and two other buildings since 11 am last night … the lights kept going and coming but now it’s been gone since 1 am … your useless chatbots been saying the issue will be resolved in 34 mins since the last 4 hours and now says there is no outage at all ! And this is Mumbai @AdaniOnline When this is happening in the financial capital , Can’t even imagine what the people in smaller towns n villages must be going thru"

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Actor Shares Another Post After Customer Service Interaction

And they dare ask for a feedback!!!

12+ hours work day ahead @AdaniOnline pic.twitter.com/2QSXor44um — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 31, 2026

A short while later, the actress posted again, continuing to express her disappointment over the situation.

She wrote, "And they dare ask for a feedback!!! 12+ hours work day ahead @AdaniOnline"

The outage complaints surfaced during a period of exceptionally high temperatures, with electricity demand reaching record levels across the country. Residents from Mumbai suburbs, including Versova and Andheri, reportedly experienced power cuts lasting between eight and ten hours.