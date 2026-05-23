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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'No One Wants To Talk To Me': Orry Shares Hilarious Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Set

'No One Wants To Talk To Me': Orry Shares Hilarious Video From Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Set

Orhan Awatramani shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, leaving fans entertained with his quirky humour and viral one-liners.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 May 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Orry shared a funny video from Khatron Ke Khiladi sets.
  • He joked about being alone on the contestants' bus.
  • Fans enjoyed his quirky sense of humour online.
  • His updates maintain excitement for the new season.

Social media star Orry, who is often known for his fashion choices and unique personality, has once again grabbed everyone’s attention. This time, the reason is a funny video from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi that left fans entertained online.

Orry Shares A Fun Video 

Orry recently shared a funny and interesting moment from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi on his Instagram story, giving fans another glimpse into his journey on the show.

In the video, Orry was seen travelling alone in the contestants’ bus while recording himself during the ride. In his signature humorous style, he wrote, “I am sitting alone in the bus because no one wants to talk to me,” along with the hashtag “Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.”

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His funny post quickly caught fans’ attention online, with many enjoying his quirky sense of humour.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Fans React To Orry’s Unique Style

Soon after the post surfaced online, social media users started reacting to the clip. While many called the video hilarious, others said that Orry always manages to grab attention with his different and entertaining personality.

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This is not the first time Orry has shared updates from the show’s set. From having fun with contestants to posting behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot, his updates regularly become a topic of discussion among fans online.

(Image Source: Instagram/@orry)
(Image Source: Instagram/@orry)

Excitement Around Khatron Ke Khiladi 15

The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has already been creating a lot of buzz among viewers. From contestants to daring stunts and behind-the-scenes moments, everything related to the show has been increasing fans’ excitement.

Now, Orry’s latest post has added even more curiosity around the show, with fans eager to know what new entertainment and surprises the season will bring.

Orry remains quite active on social media and continues to share every small and big update with fans. This is one of the biggest reasons why his posts go viral almost instantly. Even from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi, he has been constantly entertaining followers with fun and engaging updates.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Orry share on his Instagram story?

Orry shared a funny video from the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He was seen alone in the contestants' bus, humorously stating no one wanted to talk to him.

How did fans react to Orry's video?

Fans found the video hilarious and praised Orry's unique and entertaining personality. They appreciated his quirky sense of humor.

Is this the first time Orry has shared updates from Khatron Ke Khiladi?

No, Orry has been actively sharing updates from the show's set, including fun moments with contestants and behind-the-scenes clips.

Why does Orry's social media activity generate buzz?

Orry is very active on social media and shares frequent updates. This constant engagement with fans is a major reason why his posts often go viral.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Orry Khatron Ke Khiladi 15
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