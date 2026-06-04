Hina Khan Slams Shilpa Shinde Over False Sexual Harassment Case, Calls Producer ‘Real Victim’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Shinde admitted fabricating sexual harassment allegations against producer.

She claimed false accusations were her only option for dispute.

Hina Khan expressed shock, calling producer the

Shinde revealed police suggested serious allegations for FIR.

Shilpa Shinde, known for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! - the popular sitcom, made a shocking revelation on a chat show with comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Nearly ten years after she accused producer Sanjay Kohli of sexual harassment, non-payment of dues, and creating a hostile work environment, she has now admitted that the sexual harassment allegation was false.

According to her, she made these false allegations because she had “no other option” to resolve a contractual dispute. Since her confession, several people from the film industry have either supported her or criticised her. Actor Hina Khan belongs to the latter group and said she was “appalled” after learning about it and also questioned what would happen if Shilpa were to repeat such actions.

‘I’m Shocked Beyond Words’: Hina Khan

Hina Khan responded to the revelation by posting a statement on her X, formerly Twitter, account. She wrote, “I usually never talk about anyone, I never comment or react on someone else’s business. I only speak up when it is something sensitive, something that affects all of us as a society, especially as women. As someone who is in the public eye and has a position to speak up, I must do my bit.”

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She further added that using your gender to win a conflict is “absolutely shameful” and called Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! producer the “real victim” here.

“Yes, using your sex to malign someone’s image in order to win during a conflict is absolutely shameful. Everyone is right to call it out and demand justice. I am shocked beyond words,” the statement further read, before adding, “But I want to talk about the ‘real victim’ here - a respected man with a wife, a daughter, and many women in his family, a hardworking producer behind several iconic shows, who went through such an ordeal.”

She further added that she falsely accused the producer and even after that worked with him on the same show, asking, “What if the actor repeats it?”

“As admitted by the female actor, her allegations were not just baseless but were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, and to settle without the use of law. And even after that, the same producer gave the same show to the same person - another launchpad, another mouthpiece, another relevance, another chance to legitimise her false claim of sexual assault. What if the actor repeats it? After all, she has been given the same show by the one she falsely accused.”

She ended the statement with the words, “I am appalled. And the joke is on us.”

The joke is on us! pic.twitter.com/8oAVn9POWV — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 3, 2026

‘I Had No Other Option’: Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde recalled the incident on the chat show and admitted she falsely accused her producer because she felt she had no other option. “The case ended. Nobody knows this, and I’m not afraid of telling the truth. Even today I will say this because it is a big thing. I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option. Eventually, I got out of that situation because the matter was settled,” she said.

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She further explained, “I filed the case on that basis because the police directly told you that if you want an FIR registered, you have to make serious allegations. Since I come from a legal background, I understood the process. Even my friends warned me and asked if I realised what I was doing.”

The 48-year-old then made her confession, “Today, through this platform, I want to say that it was false. I am confessing this for the first time. After that, we reached a settlement and the payments that were due to me at the time, which used to be cleared after three months, were settled.”