Kota Coaching Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe

Another student death has been reported from Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota, where a 17-year-old coaching student was found hanging in his room in the Jawahar Nagar police station area.

The incident took place in the old Rajiv Gandhi Nagar locality. The student was found hanging from a noose inside his room, triggering panic in the area. Local residents informed the police, who rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Student Was From UP

The deceased has been identified as Aryan Ojha, son of Kripashankar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He had been living in Kota while preparing for competitive examinations.

According to preliminary information, Aryan was found hanging in his room. He was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Following the incident, the body was shifted to the mortuary of MBS Hospital for post-mortem. The student's family has been informed about the tragedy.

Police said the reason behind the student's death is not yet known. Investigators are examining the room and looking into all possible angles. Officials said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident will become clear only after a detailed investigation.

The latest case has once again drawn attention to the growing number of student suicides reported from Kota, a city that attracts thousands of aspirants every year for engineering and medical entrance exam coaching. The recurring incidents have reignited concerns over student well-being and raised fresh questions about the effectiveness of measures aimed at addressing mental health issues among coaching students.