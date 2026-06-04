Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesKota Coaching Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe

Kota Coaching Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe

The deceased has been identified as Aryan Ojha, son of Kripashankar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He had been living in Kota while preparing for competitive examinations.

By : Asif Khan | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 08:58 AM (IST)

Another student death has been reported from Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota, where a 17-year-old coaching student was found hanging in his room in the Jawahar Nagar police station area.

The incident took place in the old Rajiv Gandhi Nagar locality. The student was found hanging from a noose inside his room, triggering panic in the area. Local residents informed the police, who rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

Student Was From UP

The deceased has been identified as Aryan Ojha, son of Kripashankar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He had been living in Kota while preparing for competitive examinations.

According to preliminary information, Aryan was found hanging in his room. He was taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

Following the incident, the body was shifted to the mortuary of MBS Hospital for post-mortem. The student's family has been informed about the tragedy.

Police said the reason behind the student's death is not yet known. Investigators are examining the room and looking into all possible angles. Officials said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident will become clear only after a detailed investigation.

The latest case has once again drawn attention to the growing number of student suicides reported from Kota, a city that attracts thousands of aspirants every year for engineering and medical entrance exam coaching. The recurring incidents have reignited concerns over student well-being and raised fresh questions about the effectiveness of measures aimed at addressing mental health issues among coaching students.

Before You Go

India Vision 2047: Renewable Energy Key to Surviving Global Conflicts, Says Arunabha Ghosh

About the author Asif Khan

The author is Director, Solar Division, at Servokon.
Read More
Published at : 04 Jun 2026 08:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kota Suicide #Rajasthan #Kota
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Kota Coaching Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe
Kota Coaching Student Found Dead In Hostel Room, Police Launch Probe
Cities
Delhi Hotel Fire Wipes Out Gurugram Family Who Had Stayed Back To Care For Ailing Father
Delhi Hotel Fire Wipes Out Gurugram Family Who Had Stayed Back To Care For Ailing Father
Cities
Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner Lovkesh Bajaj Arrested After 21 People Killed In Malviya Nagar Incident
Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner Lovkesh Bajaj Arrested After 21 People Killed
Cities
Delhi-NCR Vehicle Owners To Get Subsidies, Discounts Under New Pollution Plan
Delhi-NCR Vehicle Owners To Get Subsidies, Discounts Under New Pollution Plan
Advertisement

Videos

India Vision 2047: Renewable Energy Key to Surviving Global Conflicts, Says Arunabha Ghosh
India Vision 2047: Economist Surjit Singh Bhalla Critiques Evolution of NITI Aayog
India vision 2047: Nayab Singh Saini Defends Haryana Government on Employment and Development
India Vision 2047: Ashwini Bhide Outlines BMC’s Roadmap for a Safer Monsoon Season
India Vision 2047: Sonowal Explains India’s Strategy to Protect Trade and Oil Supply Routes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget