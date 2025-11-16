Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentBharti Singh’s Laughter Chefs 3 Team Hosts Adorable Surprise Baby Shower

Bharti Singh’s Laughter Chefs 3 Team Hosts Adorable Surprise Baby Shower

Comedian Bharti Singh, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was recently treated to a heartwarming surprise by her friends on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Comedian Bharti Singh, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was recently treated to a heartwarming surprise by her friends on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3.

Tejasswi, Jannat & Jasmin Throw Surprise Baby Shower for Mom-to-Be Bharti Singh

1/7
Comedian Bharti Singh, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was recently treated to a heartwarming surprise by her friends on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3.
Comedian Bharti Singh, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, was recently treated to a heartwarming surprise by her friends on the sets of Laughter Chefs 3.
2/7
Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, and others from the team organised a surprise baby shower for Bharti, and the pictures—shared by Jannat—show everyone having a great time.
Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, and others from the team organised a surprise baby shower for Bharti, and the pictures—shared by Jannat—show everyone having a great time.
3/7
On Sunday, Jannat Zubair shared a series of photos on Instagram from the intimate celebration. The first picture features Jannat posing with Bharti, who looks radiant in a navy-blue dress while proudly showing off her baby bump.
On Sunday, Jannat Zubair shared a series of photos on Instagram from the intimate celebration. The first picture features Jannat posing with Bharti, who looks radiant in a navy-blue dress while proudly showing off her baby bump.
4/7
Bharti wears a “Mom-to-be” sash, and the adorable backdrop behind her reads, “We can bearly wait.” The venue is beautifully decorated with pink and blue balloons.
Bharti wears a “Mom-to-be” sash, and the adorable backdrop behind her reads, “We can bearly wait.” The venue is beautifully decorated with pink and blue balloons.
5/7
Another photo shows Jasmin Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash, while a group picture includes Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, and other Laughter Chefs 3 members.
Another photo shows Jasmin Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash, while a group picture includes Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, and other Laughter Chefs 3 members.
6/7
In one of the images, Bharti is seen cutting a cake, and a video clip shows Jasmin and Aly dancing joyfully. The group is dressed in pink outfits, and Jannat captioned the post: “Team baby girl.”
In one of the images, Bharti is seen cutting a cake, and a video clip shows Jasmin and Aly dancing joyfully. The group is dressed in pink outfits, and Jannat captioned the post: “Team baby girl.”
7/7
In an Instagram story, Bharti revealed that she was called to the set under the pretext of work but was instead met with a surprise baby shower. (All Image: Jannat Zubair/Instagram.)
In an Instagram story, Bharti revealed that she was called to the set under the pretext of work but was instead met with a surprise baby shower. (All Image: Jannat Zubair/Instagram.)
Published at : 16 Nov 2025 07:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baby Shower Bharti Singh

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Major Breakthrough In Delhi Blast Case, NIA Arrests Key Conspirator; Deep Terror Plot Uncovered
Major Breakthrough In Delhi Blast Case, NIA Arrests Key Conspirator; Deep Terror Plot Uncovered
Election 2025
NDA Begins Government Formation Talks In Bihar After Huge Poll Victory
NDA Begins Government Formation Talks In Bihar After Huge Poll Victory
Cities
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
Cities
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Bihar Politics: BJP targets Lalu family as Rohini Acharya’s allegations deepen political turmoil in Bihar
Bihar Elections: Bihar Women’s Commission reacts to Rohini Acharya’s allegations amid family dispute
Bihar Elections 2025: Rohini Acharya alleges humiliation at home; family dispute sparks political uproar
Delhi Car Blast: Female suspect Dr. Pooja Sharma detained from Anantnag for questioning in probe
Delhi Car Blast: Investigators recover three 9mm cartridges from the blast site, which are reportedly available only to security forces.

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Embed widget