Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Postponed Again, Likely To Release This September: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, eyes September 2026 release.

New release date may align with Krishna Jayanthi festival.

Film sequel follows 2023's massive box office success.

Makers have not yet officially confirmed release date.

After months of speculation around its release, superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Jailer 2 is once again making headlines. While earlier reports suggested that the sequel would arrive in theatres in August 2026, fresh buzz now indicates that the makers may be planning a September release instead. The possible shift has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans, especially as the film remains one of the biggest upcoming Tamil releases. However, the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the final release date.

Release May Move To September

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Jailer 2 is now expected to release on September 4, 2026, instead of its previously discussed August release window. The date reportedly coincides with the festive occasion of Krishna Jayanthi. Reports also suggest that the makers had considered several release dates between June and August before deciding on the new plan.

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The film was initially expected to release earlier in 2026, and at one point, June 12 was also being discussed as a possible release date. However, repeated delays and changing schedules have kept fans waiting for an official confirmation from the production team. The changes in release schedules are reportedly impacting several big Tamil films as well. According to recent reports, Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons may shift its release from July to August 2026. At the same time, Soori’s Mandadi is also said to be considering a release during the same period, adding to the ongoing reshuffle of major film dates in the Tamil industry.

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Rajinikanth Returns As Muthuvel Pandian

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 will see Rajinikanth reprise his popular role as Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel follows the massive success of Jailer, which released in 2023 and became a major box-office hit.

The upcoming film also features a star-studded cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu in important roles. Reports further suggest that Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are likely to return with cameo appearances in the sequel.

No Official Announcement Yet

Even though reports about the new release date are gaining attention online, the makers of Jailer 2 have not officially confirmed the postponement. Fans are now waiting for Sun Pictures or the film’s team to announce the final release schedule.

The sequel remains one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2026, and any update regarding its release continues to generate strong reactions among movie lovers and Rajinikanth fans alike.